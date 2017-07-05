Global Forecast as of 12:00 GMT Wednesday, July 5, 2017

_____

City/Town, Country;Wednesday's Weather Condition;Wednesday's High Temp (C);Wednesday's Low Temp (C);Thursday's Weather Condition;Thursday's High Temp (C);Thursday's Low Temp (C);Thursday's Wind Direction;Thursday's Wind Speed (KPH);Thursday's Humidity (%);Thursday's Chance of Precip. (%);Thursday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;A stray thunderstorm;28;24;Overcast, a t-storm;28;24;SSW;15;85%;89%;5

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Mostly sunny, warm;40;32;Sunny and hot;44;30;NNE;12;31%;0%;12

Aleppo, Syria;Sunny and hot;40;23;Sunny and very warm;38;22;WNW;23;39%;0%;10

Algiers, Algeria;Mostly sunny;29;23;Sunshine;30;23;SE;12;45%;0%;9

Amsterdam, Netherlands;Sun and some clouds;24;14;A severe t-storm;26;17;ESE;12;70%;82%;6

Anchorage, United States;Partly sunny;20;12;Periods of sun;20;12;WSW;9;73%;42%;5

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Sunshine, very hot;46;29;Sunny and hot;42;28;WSW;15;14%;0%;9

Astana, Kazakhstan;Not as warm;24;10;Warmer with a shower;33;16;W;17;37%;51%;4

Asuncion, Paraguay;Partly sunny;25;16;Partly sunny;26;16;ENE;17;57%;2%;3

Athens, Greece;Sunshine and breezy;30;22;Sunny, breezy, nice;32;22;NNW;23;39%;5%;9

Auckland, New Zealand;A few showers;13;10;Periods of rain;15;11;WNW;9;87%;89%;2

Baghdad, Iraq;Mostly sunny and hot;48;33;Mostly sunny and hot;49;32;NNW;25;12%;0%;10

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;A stray thunderstorm;35;23;A shower or t-storm;34;24;SSW;10;62%;66%;7

Bangalore, India;Mostly cloudy;29;20;A t-storm in spots;29;21;W;21;61%;64%;9

Bangkok, Thailand;A stray thunderstorm;33;26;A shower or t-storm;32;25;SW;12;79%;87%;8

Barcelona, Spain;Partly sunny;28;20;Clouds and sun;28;21;NE;17;71%;1%;6

Beijing, China;Mostly cloudy, humid;31;23;Downpours;25;23;S;7;90%;100%;2

Belgrade, Serbia;Mostly sunny;31;15;Sunny and hot;33;16;N;8;36%;30%;8

Berlin, Germany;Sun and clouds;19;10;Partly sunny;23;14;SE;5;61%;66%;6

Bogota, Colombia;Mostly cloudy;19;11;A bit of rain;18;9;ESE;11;74%;67%;11

Brasilia, Brazil;Sunny;22;11;Mostly sunny, nice;23;12;E;21;55%;1%;6

Bratislava, Slovakia;A t-storm in spots;31;17;Partly sunny;30;16;ENE;15;48%;55%;7

Brussels, Belgium;Periods of sun;26;15;A severe t-storm;29;18;S;9;74%;82%;6

Bucharest, Romania;Sunny and pleasant;28;14;Partly sunny;30;16;WNW;10;54%;62%;7

Budapest, Hungary;A p.m. t-storm;31;17;Partly sunny;29;14;NNE;14;43%;44%;7

Buenos Aires, Argentina;Spotty showers;17;9;Times of rain;14;9;SSE;14;83%;98%;1

Bujumbura, Burundi;Cloudy;30;16;Showers around;28;16;WNW;8;39%;74%;3

Busan, South Korea;Clouds and sun;28;23;A shower or t-storm;28;24;SW;10;76%;86%;5

Cairo, Egypt;Sunny and very warm;36;22;Mostly sunny, warm;36;23;NNW;13;39%;0%;10

Cape Town, South Africa;A thick cloud cover;22;13;Clouds and sun, nice;19;12;NNW;26;56%;0%;2

Caracas, Venezuela;A t-storm in spots;28;20;A t-storm in spots;28;21;SE;5;62%;50%;9

Chennai, India;Decreasing clouds;39;28;Mostly cloudy, warm;38;27;NW;14;49%;63%;8

Chicago, United States;More clouds than sun;28;21;Humid with some sun;31;22;SW;11;62%;66%;7

Colombo, Sri Lanka;Spotty showers;32;27;A t-storm in spots;30;27;SW;13;77%;80%;8

Copenhagen, Denmark;Variable cloudiness;19;10;Partly sunny;19;10;SW;9;63%;26%;5

Dakar, Senegal;Mostly sunny;31;25;Nice with some sun;30;26;SW;8;70%;33%;10

Dallas, United States;An a.m. thunderstorm;31;24;A t-storm around;33;24;S;8;61%;44%;9

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;Rather cloudy;30;21;A shower in places;30;22;SSE;20;74%;53%;6

Delhi, India;Sun and clouds;34;27;A t-storm in spots;34;27;SSE;12;75%;55%;9

Denver, United States;Clouds and sun, warm;35;18;Clouds and sun, warm;35;16;N;10;22%;44%;9

Dhaka, Bangladesh;Showers and t-storms;32;27;Showers and t-storms;33;27;SE;16;77%;82%;9

Dili, East Timor;A t-storm in spots;32;22;Afternoon showers;30;21;SE;8;78%;93%;5

Dublin, Ireland;Overcast;18;14;A passing shower;20;13;W;11;77%;63%;4

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Partly sunny, warm;37;22;Mostly sunny and hot;38;24;N;12;20%;3%;9

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;A t-storm in spots;25;19;Couple of t-storms;25;18;W;11;78%;86%;7

Hanoi, Vietnam;Cloudy, a t-storm;32;26;A shower or t-storm;33;26;SE;10;80%;74%;8

Harare, Zimbabwe;A few showers;19;7;A p.m. t-shower;19;6;E;10;62%;60%;6

Havana, Cuba;A t-storm in spots;31;24;A t-storm in spots;31;24;ESE;13;68%;66%;11

Helsinki, Finland;Variable clouds;16;8;Clouds breaking;15;8;NW;19;61%;38%;4

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;A t-storm around;32;26;A shower or t-storm;32;26;SW;12;77%;68%;9

Hong Kong, China;Cloudy with showers;31;28;A stray a.m. t-storm;31;26;SE;17;77%;94%;9

Honolulu, United States;Lots of sun, nice;30;24;Partly sunny, breezy;30;24;ENE;26;59%;34%;11

Hyderabad, India;A stray p.m. t-storm;30;23;A t-storm in spots;28;22;W;12;71%;66%;9

Islamabad, Pakistan;A t-storm, warmer;39;26;Clearing, a t-storm;34;26;ESE;20;64%;68%;9

Istanbul, Turkey;Breezy with sunshine;26;21;Mostly sunny, nice;28;19;ENE;22;49%;1%;8

Jakarta, Indonesia;Partly sunny;32;24;A shower or t-storm;32;24;ENE;10;68%;66%;5

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Cooler in the p.m.;42;30;Sunny and very warm;39;29;NNE;17;44%;0%;12

Johannesburg, South Africa;Abundant sunshine;19;4;Sunny and pleasant;21;4;ENE;9;31%;1%;5

Kabul, Afghanistan;Mostly sunny and hot;37;18;Partly sunny;34;19;NE;12;20%;29%;11

Karachi, Pakistan;Windy;33;29;Breezy with some sun;33;28;SW;23;63%;29%;6

Kathmandu, Nepal;Cloudy, a t-storm;26;21;A heavy thunderstorm;26;21;S;9;83%;74%;6

Khartoum, Sudan;Decreasing clouds;37;28;A p.m. t-storm;39;27;SSW;20;44%;63%;10

Kiev, Ukraine;Partly sunny;23;13;Showers and t-storms;21;10;NW;14;59%;62%;5

Kingston, Jamaica;A t-storm in spots;33;27;A shower or two;32;26;ENE;24;63%;59%;11

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;Clearing;29;19;Clouds and sun, nice;27;18;W;9;65%;2%;6

Kolkata, India;Cloudy, a t-storm;33;26;Showers and t-storms;33;27;S;9;76%;85%;6

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;Cloudy, a t-storm;33;24;A shower or t-storm;33;24;ESE;10;72%;66%;8

La Paz, Bolivia;Sunshine and mild;15;-5;Mostly sunny, mild;15;-4;NNE;8;27%;0%;8

Lagos, Nigeria;A stray thunderstorm;29;24;Showers and t-storms;27;24;SW;10;84%;92%;8

Lima, Peru;Clouds, then sun;21;16;Turning sunny;21;16;S;13;70%;4%;5

Lisbon, Portugal;Nice with some sun;24;16;Showers and t-storms;24;17;NNW;11;73%;71%;8

London, United Kingdom;Partly sunny;27;16;Heavy thunderstorms;27;17;WNW;16;71%;86%;5

Los Angeles, United States;Mostly sunny;30;19;Mostly sunny, warm;31;20;SSE;9;49%;3%;9

Luanda, Angola;Turning sunny;25;20;Turning sunny, nice;25;18;S;10;72%;0%;6

Madrid, Spain;A t-storm in spots;36;22;Couple of t-storms;27;19;ENE;10;45%;86%;7

Male, Maldives;Partly sunny;31;29;Spotty showers;32;28;WNW;13;66%;72%;8

Manaus, Brazil;Showers around;30;24;Partly sunny, nice;30;24;NE;7;70%;29%;7

Manila, Philippines;A p.m. t-storm;31;25;A stray p.m. t-storm;34;25;ESE;10;68%;73%;8

Melbourne, Australia;Partly sunny;14;6;A shower in spots;14;7;N;14;70%;55%;2

Mexico City, Mexico;A t-storm in spots;22;12;A t-storm in spots;22;12;NNW;11;58%;75%;15

Miami, United States;A shower or two;32;28;Thundershower;32;28;E;15;65%;74%;11

Minsk, Belarus;A shower or t-storm;18;9;A thundershower;19;7;WNW;13;72%;63%;6

Mogadishu, Somalia;Cooler in the p.m.;34;24;A shower or two;29;24;SSW;21;69%;83%;9

Montevideo, Uruguay;A shower in the p.m.;20;11;Rainy times;15;11;SSE;12;77%;95%;1

Montreal, Canada;Sunny and nice;27;17;A shower;28;19;S;6;62%;67%;6

Moscow, Russia;A little rain;19;11;Brief p.m. showers;18;9;WNW;19;68%;74%;4

Mumbai, India;A shower or two;31;27;Spotty showers;31;27;SW;17;78%;90%;9

Nairobi, Kenya;A little p.m. rain;24;12;A little rain;22;11;SE;10;59%;65%;5

New York, United States;Mostly sunny, nice;27;19;An afternoon shower;24;20;E;11;70%;85%;5

Nicosia, Cyprus;Sunny and hot;38;21;Sunny and hot;37;21;WNW;10;41%;0%;9

Novosibirsk, Russia;Afternoon showers;25;7;Rain and drizzle;13;8;SW;24;91%;55%;2

Osaka-shi, Japan;Cloudy with t-storms;28;21;A shower or t-storm;29;22;SSE;9;68%;87%;8

Oslo, Norway;Partly sunny;20;8;Clouds and sun;21;9;SE;13;37%;23%;5

Ottawa, Canada;Sunshine, pleasant;26;14;Humid with some sun;28;17;SSW;14;66%;33%;6

Pago Pago, American Samoa;Cloudy;29;26;Some sun, a shower;28;25;E;17;83%;73%;5

Panama City, Panama;A shower or t-storm;30;25;Couple of t-storms;30;25;NE;7;81%;72%;9

Paramaribo, Suriname;Mostly sunny;33;23;A few showers;32;24;E;9;76%;70%;10

Paris, France;Partly sunny;32;20;A strong t-storm;33;19;SSW;11;59%;45%;6

Perth, Australia;A.M. showers, cooler;15;7;Clouds and sunshine;13;8;WNW;11;75%;74%;2

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;A t-storm or two;32;25;A shower or t-storm;33;25;WSW;9;72%;69%;9

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;Clouds and sun;31;23;Partly sunny;31;23;SE;10;68%;17%;5

Port-au-prince, Haiti;A t-storm in spots;34;23;A t-storm in spots;35;22;SW;9;50%;64%;11

Prague, Czech Republic;A t-storm in spots;26;15;Sun and some clouds;26;16;SE;7;56%;34%;6

Pyongyang, North Korea;Partly sunny, warm;33;21;Partly sunny and hot;35;24;SSE;10;52%;29%;6

Quito, Ecuador;A touch of rain;21;10;Nice with some sun;21;8;SSW;14;51%;39%;9

Rabat, Morocco;Clouds and sun, nice;25;18;Mostly sunny;24;15;NNE;15;66%;7%;9

Recife, Brazil;A shower or two;28;23;Showers, some heavy;26;23;S;19;82%;100%;2

Reykjavik, Iceland;Rain and drizzle;13;11;Periods of rain;13;9;SW;18;70%;88%;1

Riga, Latvia;Variable cloudiness;18;9;Some sun, a t-shower;17;9;NW;12;63%;51%;5

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;Partly sunny;23;17;A stray shower;23;17;ENE;8;73%;55%;4

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Mostly sunny;42;28;Mostly sunny and hot;46;29;NNW;14;7%;1%;13

Rome, Italy;Sunny and very warm;34;18;Sunny and very warm;34;18;WNW;13;31%;0%;8

Saint Petersburg, Russia;Dull and dreary;19;11;Rain and drizzle;16;10;W;19;62%;65%;4

San Francisco, United States;Turning sunny;19;12;Low clouds, then sun;20;12;WSW;18;65%;0%;8

San Jose, Costa Rica;Couple of t-storms;26;17;Couple of t-storms;27;18;ENE;9;71%;76%;10

San Juan, Puerto Rico;A shower or two;31;26;A stray shower;31;26;E;17;70%;69%;11

San Salvador, El Salvador;A shower or t-storm;24;19;Couple of t-storms;25;19;ENE;8;91%;71%;10

Sana'a, Yemen;Partly sunny;28;17;Nice with some sun;30;15;W;12;27%;9%;14

Santiago, Chile;Partly sunny, cool;12;4;Clouds and sun;15;5;E;6;53%;4%;3

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;A t-storm in spots;29;24;A t-storm in spots;31;24;NE;10;72%;64%;12

Sao Paulo, Brazil;Partly sunny, smoky;25;14;Showers and t-storms;25;16;NW;10;69%;86%;7

Seattle, United States;Sunny and nice;27;14;Sunny and pleasant;27;14;NE;9;54%;3%;7

Seoul, South Korea;Variable cloudiness;32;23;A p.m. t-storm;32;24;S;7;63%;87%;8

Shanghai, China;Cloudy and very warm;34;26;A p.m. t-storm;34;26;SSE;10;74%;63%;7

Singapore, Singapore;A t-storm in spots;31;26;Overcast, a t-storm;30;26;S;13;77%;74%;7

Sofia, Bulgaria;Sunlit and nice;28;13;Plenty of sunshine;29;14;S;9;51%;3%;8

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;Partly sunny;30;25;A shower or two;29;26;E;17;72%;74%;11

Stockholm, Sweden;Thickening clouds;19;8;Partly sunny;20;11;SW;16;41%;5%;5

Sydney, Australia;Mostly sunny;20;9;Brilliant sunshine;18;7;W;12;58%;2%;3

Taipei City, Taiwan;Clouds and sun;33;26;A p.m. t-storm;36;26;W;9;66%;83%;10

Tallinn, Estonia;Variable cloudiness;17;10;A thundershower;16;9;WNW;24;60%;59%;5

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Partly sunny and hot;39;25;Sunny and hot;40;25;ESE;12;24%;0%;8

Tbilisi, Georgia;Windy and not as hot;30;19;A stray p.m. t-storm;27;19;NNW;14;67%;92%;4

Tehran, Iran;Mostly sunny and hot;42;24;Sunny and very warm;38;25;ENE;14;13%;0%;11

Tel Aviv, Israel;Brilliant sunshine;32;25;Partly sunny, nice;30;25;WSW;14;57%;7%;9

Tirana, Albania;Sunny and very warm;33;19;Sunny and hot;36;20;E;11;33%;0%;8

Tokyo, Japan;A p.m. t-storm;30;23;Clouds and sun;29;22;SSE;13;69%;37%;8

Toronto, Canada;Sunny and beautiful;22;15;High clouds;23;16;SW;7;76%;15%;7

Tripoli, Libya;Sunny and beautiful;30;22;Sunny and pleasant;31;21;E;16;42%;0%;10

Tunis, Tunisia;Plenty of sun;34;21;Sunny and hot;36;22;SE;17;34%;0%;9

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;Increasing clouds;22;11;Rain and drizzle;22;11;NNE;10;47%;66%;4

Vancouver, Canada;Sunshine, pleasant;26;14;Plenty of sun;27;15;E;6;38%;2%;7

Vienna, Austria;A t-storm in spots;32;17;Sun and some clouds;30;17;E;12;46%;55%;7

Vientiane, Laos;A stray p.m. t-storm;32;25;A shower or t-storm;32;24;S;8;70%;74%;10

Vilnius, Lithuania;Variable clouds;19;8;A thundershower;19;6;NW;14;67%;54%;6

Warsaw, Poland;Clouds and sun;19;9;Some sun, pleasant;22;10;W;13;53%;2%;6

Wellington, New Zealand;Mostly sunny;10;7;A shower in the a.m.;11;6;SE;21;74%;66%;2

Yangon, Myanmar;A t-storm in spots;27;24;Showers and t-storms;31;25;WSW;10;79%;86%;6

Yerevan, Armenia;Very hot;38;21;A stray p.m. t-storm;34;19;NE;5;43%;60%;9

_____

Copyright 2017 AccuWeather

_____

Keywords: Forecast, Global, Celsius