Global Forecast as of 12:00 GMT Wednesday, July 5, 2017

_____

City/Town, Country;Wednesday's Weather Condition;Wednesday's High Temp (F);Wednesday's Low Temp (F);Thursday's Weather Condition;Thursday's High Temp (F);Thursday's Low Temp (F);Thursday's Wind Direction;Thursday's Wind Speed (MPH);Thursday's Humidity (%);Thursday's Chance of Precip. (%);Thursday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;A stray thunderstorm;82;76;Overcast, a t-storm;82;75;SSW;9;85%;89%;5

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Mostly sunny, warm;105;89;Sunny and hot;112;86;NNE;7;31%;0%;12

Aleppo, Syria;Sunny and hot;105;73;Sunny and very warm;100;71;WNW;14;39%;0%;10

Algiers, Algeria;Mostly sunny;84;73;Sunshine;87;74;SE;8;45%;0%;9

Amsterdam, Netherlands;Sun and some clouds;75;58;A severe t-storm;79;62;ESE;8;70%;82%;6

Anchorage, United States;Partly sunny;68;54;Periods of sun;69;53;WSW;6;73%;42%;5

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Sunshine, very hot;114;84;Sunny and hot;108;83;WSW;9;14%;0%;9

Astana, Kazakhstan;Not as warm;76;50;Warmer with a shower;91;61;W;10;37%;51%;4

Asuncion, Paraguay;Partly sunny;77;61;Partly sunny;78;61;ENE;11;57%;2%;3

Athens, Greece;Sunshine and breezy;86;72;Sunny, breezy, nice;89;72;NNW;14;39%;5%;9

Auckland, New Zealand;A few showers;56;50;Periods of rain;59;51;WNW;6;87%;89%;2

Baghdad, Iraq;Mostly sunny and hot;118;91;Mostly sunny and hot;119;90;NNW;16;12%;0%;10

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;A stray thunderstorm;94;74;A shower or t-storm;94;75;SSW;6;62%;66%;7

Bangalore, India;Mostly cloudy;84;68;A t-storm in spots;84;69;W;13;61%;64%;9

Bangkok, Thailand;A stray thunderstorm;91;78;A shower or t-storm;89;77;SW;7;79%;87%;8

Barcelona, Spain;Partly sunny;82;68;Clouds and sun;82;70;NE;11;71%;1%;6

Beijing, China;Mostly cloudy, humid;88;73;Downpours;77;73;S;4;90%;100%;2

Belgrade, Serbia;Mostly sunny;87;60;Sunny and hot;92;61;N;5;36%;30%;8

Berlin, Germany;Sun and clouds;66;51;Partly sunny;74;58;SE;3;61%;66%;6

Bogota, Colombia;Mostly cloudy;66;51;A bit of rain;65;48;ESE;7;74%;67%;11

Brasilia, Brazil;Sunny;71;52;Mostly sunny, nice;73;53;E;13;55%;1%;6

Bratislava, Slovakia;A t-storm in spots;88;63;Partly sunny;85;62;ENE;9;48%;55%;7

Brussels, Belgium;Periods of sun;78;60;A severe t-storm;85;64;S;6;74%;82%;6

Bucharest, Romania;Sunny and pleasant;82;58;Partly sunny;87;60;WNW;6;54%;62%;7

Budapest, Hungary;A p.m. t-storm;87;63;Partly sunny;85;57;NNE;9;43%;44%;7

Buenos Aires, Argentina;Spotty showers;63;49;Times of rain;57;49;SSE;8;83%;98%;1

Bujumbura, Burundi;Cloudy;86;61;Showers around;82;60;WNW;5;39%;74%;3

Busan, South Korea;Clouds and sun;82;73;A shower or t-storm;83;75;SW;6;76%;86%;5

Cairo, Egypt;Sunny and very warm;97;72;Mostly sunny, warm;96;74;NNW;8;39%;0%;10

Cape Town, South Africa;A thick cloud cover;71;55;Clouds and sun, nice;67;54;NNW;16;56%;0%;2

Caracas, Venezuela;A t-storm in spots;83;68;A t-storm in spots;82;70;SE;3;62%;50%;9

Chennai, India;Decreasing clouds;102;82;Mostly cloudy, warm;101;81;NW;8;49%;63%;8

Chicago, United States;More clouds than sun;82;69;Humid with some sun;87;71;SW;7;62%;66%;7

Colombo, Sri Lanka;Spotty showers;89;80;A t-storm in spots;86;80;SW;8;77%;80%;8

Copenhagen, Denmark;Variable cloudiness;66;49;Partly sunny;66;50;SW;5;63%;26%;5

Dakar, Senegal;Mostly sunny;88;77;Nice with some sun;87;79;SW;5;70%;33%;10

Dallas, United States;An a.m. thunderstorm;88;75;A t-storm around;92;75;S;5;61%;44%;9

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;Rather cloudy;86;70;A shower in places;85;71;SSE;12;74%;53%;6

Delhi, India;Sun and clouds;93;80;A t-storm in spots;93;80;SSE;8;75%;55%;9

Denver, United States;Clouds and sun, warm;95;64;Clouds and sun, warm;95;61;N;6;22%;44%;9

Dhaka, Bangladesh;Showers and t-storms;89;80;Showers and t-storms;91;80;SE;10;77%;82%;9

Dili, East Timor;A t-storm in spots;90;72;Afternoon showers;85;70;SE;5;78%;93%;5

Dublin, Ireland;Overcast;64;57;A passing shower;69;56;W;7;77%;63%;4

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Partly sunny, warm;99;71;Mostly sunny and hot;100;74;N;8;20%;3%;9

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;A t-storm in spots;77;66;Couple of t-storms;77;64;W;7;78%;86%;7

Hanoi, Vietnam;Cloudy, a t-storm;89;79;A shower or t-storm;91;79;SE;6;80%;74%;8

Harare, Zimbabwe;A few showers;66;44;A p.m. t-shower;66;43;E;6;62%;60%;6

Havana, Cuba;A t-storm in spots;88;76;A t-storm in spots;88;75;ESE;8;68%;66%;11

Helsinki, Finland;Variable clouds;61;46;Clouds breaking;59;46;NW;12;61%;38%;4

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;A t-storm around;90;78;A shower or t-storm;90;78;SW;7;77%;68%;9

Hong Kong, China;Cloudy with showers;87;82;A stray a.m. t-storm;88;79;SE;11;77%;94%;9

Honolulu, United States;Lots of sun, nice;86;75;Partly sunny, breezy;86;74;ENE;16;59%;34%;11

Hyderabad, India;A stray p.m. t-storm;86;73;A t-storm in spots;82;72;W;7;71%;66%;9

Islamabad, Pakistan;A t-storm, warmer;102;79;Clearing, a t-storm;94;78;ESE;12;64%;68%;9

Istanbul, Turkey;Breezy with sunshine;78;69;Mostly sunny, nice;82;66;ENE;14;49%;1%;8

Jakarta, Indonesia;Partly sunny;90;75;A shower or t-storm;89;75;ENE;6;68%;66%;5

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Cooler in the p.m.;108;86;Sunny and very warm;103;85;NNE;11;44%;0%;12

Johannesburg, South Africa;Abundant sunshine;66;40;Sunny and pleasant;69;39;ENE;5;31%;1%;5

Kabul, Afghanistan;Mostly sunny and hot;99;65;Partly sunny;93;65;NE;7;20%;29%;11

Karachi, Pakistan;Windy;91;85;Breezy with some sun;92;82;SW;15;63%;29%;6

Kathmandu, Nepal;Cloudy, a t-storm;79;69;A heavy thunderstorm;80;70;S;6;83%;74%;6

Khartoum, Sudan;Decreasing clouds;99;82;A p.m. t-storm;102;80;SSW;13;44%;63%;10

Kiev, Ukraine;Partly sunny;73;56;Showers and t-storms;70;51;NW;9;59%;62%;5

Kingston, Jamaica;A t-storm in spots;91;81;A shower or two;90;79;ENE;15;63%;59%;11

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;Clearing;84;66;Clouds and sun, nice;80;64;W;6;65%;2%;6

Kolkata, India;Cloudy, a t-storm;91;79;Showers and t-storms;91;80;S;5;76%;85%;6

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;Cloudy, a t-storm;92;76;A shower or t-storm;91;75;ESE;6;72%;66%;8

La Paz, Bolivia;Sunshine and mild;59;24;Mostly sunny, mild;58;25;NNE;5;27%;0%;8

Lagos, Nigeria;A stray thunderstorm;85;75;Showers and t-storms;81;75;SW;6;84%;92%;8

Lima, Peru;Clouds, then sun;69;61;Turning sunny;70;61;S;8;70%;4%;5

Lisbon, Portugal;Nice with some sun;76;61;Showers and t-storms;75;63;NNW;7;73%;71%;8

London, United Kingdom;Partly sunny;80;61;Heavy thunderstorms;80;62;WNW;10;71%;86%;5

Los Angeles, United States;Mostly sunny;86;65;Mostly sunny, warm;88;68;SSE;6;49%;3%;9

Luanda, Angola;Turning sunny;77;68;Turning sunny, nice;77;65;S;6;72%;0%;6

Madrid, Spain;A t-storm in spots;97;71;Couple of t-storms;80;67;ENE;6;45%;86%;7

Male, Maldives;Partly sunny;88;83;Spotty showers;89;83;WNW;8;66%;72%;8

Manaus, Brazil;Showers around;86;76;Partly sunny, nice;87;74;NE;4;70%;29%;7

Manila, Philippines;A p.m. t-storm;89;77;A stray p.m. t-storm;92;78;ESE;6;68%;73%;8

Melbourne, Australia;Partly sunny;58;43;A shower in spots;57;45;N;9;70%;55%;2

Mexico City, Mexico;A t-storm in spots;72;54;A t-storm in spots;72;54;NNW;7;58%;75%;15

Miami, United States;A shower or two;90;82;Thundershower;89;82;E;9;65%;74%;11

Minsk, Belarus;A shower or t-storm;65;48;A thundershower;66;44;WNW;8;72%;63%;6

Mogadishu, Somalia;Cooler in the p.m.;93;75;A shower or two;85;76;SSW;13;69%;83%;9

Montevideo, Uruguay;A shower in the p.m.;67;51;Rainy times;59;52;SSE;7;77%;95%;1

Montreal, Canada;Sunny and nice;80;62;A shower;82;67;S;4;62%;67%;6

Moscow, Russia;A little rain;67;52;Brief p.m. showers;65;48;WNW;12;68%;74%;4

Mumbai, India;A shower or two;89;81;Spotty showers;89;80;SW;11;78%;90%;9

Nairobi, Kenya;A little p.m. rain;75;54;A little rain;72;52;SE;6;59%;65%;5

New York, United States;Mostly sunny, nice;81;66;An afternoon shower;75;68;E;7;70%;85%;5

Nicosia, Cyprus;Sunny and hot;100;69;Sunny and hot;98;70;WNW;6;41%;0%;9

Novosibirsk, Russia;Afternoon showers;78;45;Rain and drizzle;55;47;SW;15;91%;55%;2

Osaka-shi, Japan;Cloudy with t-storms;82;70;A shower or t-storm;85;71;SSE;5;68%;87%;8

Oslo, Norway;Partly sunny;67;46;Clouds and sun;70;49;SE;8;37%;23%;5

Ottawa, Canada;Sunshine, pleasant;79;58;Humid with some sun;83;63;SSW;9;66%;33%;6

Pago Pago, American Samoa;Cloudy;83;78;Some sun, a shower;83;78;E;11;83%;73%;5

Panama City, Panama;A shower or t-storm;86;77;Couple of t-storms;86;76;NE;5;81%;72%;9

Paramaribo, Suriname;Mostly sunny;91;74;A few showers;90;75;E;6;76%;70%;10

Paris, France;Partly sunny;89;68;A strong t-storm;92;66;SSW;7;59%;45%;6

Perth, Australia;A.M. showers, cooler;59;44;Clouds and sunshine;55;47;WNW;7;75%;74%;2

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;A t-storm or two;90;78;A shower or t-storm;91;77;WSW;6;72%;69%;9

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;Clouds and sun;87;74;Partly sunny;88;73;SE;6;68%;17%;5

Port-au-prince, Haiti;A t-storm in spots;92;73;A t-storm in spots;95;72;SW;5;50%;64%;11

Prague, Czech Republic;A t-storm in spots;79;59;Sun and some clouds;79;60;SE;4;56%;34%;6

Pyongyang, North Korea;Partly sunny, warm;92;69;Partly sunny and hot;95;75;SSE;6;52%;29%;6

Quito, Ecuador;A touch of rain;69;49;Nice with some sun;70;46;SSW;9;51%;39%;9

Rabat, Morocco;Clouds and sun, nice;77;65;Mostly sunny;75;59;NNE;9;66%;7%;9

Recife, Brazil;A shower or two;82;74;Showers, some heavy;79;73;S;12;82%;100%;2

Reykjavik, Iceland;Rain and drizzle;55;51;Periods of rain;56;48;SW;11;70%;88%;1

Riga, Latvia;Variable cloudiness;65;49;Some sun, a t-shower;62;48;NW;7;63%;51%;5

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;Partly sunny;73;62;A stray shower;74;63;ENE;5;73%;55%;4

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Mostly sunny;108;83;Mostly sunny and hot;114;84;NNW;9;7%;1%;13

Rome, Italy;Sunny and very warm;92;64;Sunny and very warm;94;65;WNW;8;31%;0%;8

Saint Petersburg, Russia;Dull and dreary;65;52;Rain and drizzle;61;49;W;12;62%;65%;4

San Francisco, United States;Turning sunny;66;54;Low clouds, then sun;69;54;WSW;11;65%;0%;8

San Jose, Costa Rica;Couple of t-storms;79;63;Couple of t-storms;80;65;ENE;5;71%;76%;10

San Juan, Puerto Rico;A shower or two;88;78;A stray shower;87;78;E;10;70%;69%;11

San Salvador, El Salvador;A shower or t-storm;75;65;Couple of t-storms;78;66;ENE;5;91%;71%;10

Sana'a, Yemen;Partly sunny;83;63;Nice with some sun;86;59;W;8;27%;9%;14

Santiago, Chile;Partly sunny, cool;53;40;Clouds and sun;59;41;E;4;53%;4%;3

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;A t-storm in spots;85;75;A t-storm in spots;87;75;NE;6;72%;64%;12

Sao Paulo, Brazil;Partly sunny, smoky;77;57;Showers and t-storms;77;61;NW;6;69%;86%;7

Seattle, United States;Sunny and nice;80;58;Sunny and pleasant;80;57;NE;6;54%;3%;7

Seoul, South Korea;Variable cloudiness;90;74;A p.m. t-storm;90;75;S;4;63%;87%;8

Shanghai, China;Cloudy and very warm;93;79;A p.m. t-storm;93;79;SSE;6;74%;63%;7

Singapore, Singapore;A t-storm in spots;88;79;Overcast, a t-storm;87;80;S;8;77%;74%;7

Sofia, Bulgaria;Sunlit and nice;83;55;Plenty of sunshine;84;58;S;6;51%;3%;8

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;Partly sunny;85;78;A shower or two;85;78;E;11;72%;74%;11

Stockholm, Sweden;Thickening clouds;67;47;Partly sunny;69;52;SW;10;41%;5%;5

Sydney, Australia;Mostly sunny;67;49;Brilliant sunshine;64;45;W;7;58%;2%;3

Taipei City, Taiwan;Clouds and sun;91;80;A p.m. t-storm;96;79;W;6;66%;83%;10

Tallinn, Estonia;Variable cloudiness;62;50;A thundershower;60;49;WNW;15;60%;59%;5

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Partly sunny and hot;103;77;Sunny and hot;105;78;ESE;7;24%;0%;8

Tbilisi, Georgia;Windy and not as hot;86;67;A stray p.m. t-storm;81;66;NNW;9;67%;92%;4

Tehran, Iran;Mostly sunny and hot;108;74;Sunny and very warm;101;77;ENE;9;13%;0%;11

Tel Aviv, Israel;Brilliant sunshine;90;78;Partly sunny, nice;87;77;WSW;9;57%;7%;9

Tirana, Albania;Sunny and very warm;91;66;Sunny and hot;96;68;E;7;33%;0%;8

Tokyo, Japan;A p.m. t-storm;86;73;Clouds and sun;85;72;SSE;8;69%;37%;8

Toronto, Canada;Sunny and beautiful;72;58;High clouds;74;61;SW;4;76%;15%;7

Tripoli, Libya;Sunny and beautiful;87;71;Sunny and pleasant;88;70;E;10;42%;0%;10

Tunis, Tunisia;Plenty of sun;92;69;Sunny and hot;96;71;SE;10;34%;0%;9

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;Increasing clouds;72;51;Rain and drizzle;72;52;NNE;6;47%;66%;4

Vancouver, Canada;Sunshine, pleasant;79;57;Plenty of sun;81;59;E;4;38%;2%;7

Vienna, Austria;A t-storm in spots;89;62;Sun and some clouds;86;63;E;7;46%;55%;7

Vientiane, Laos;A stray p.m. t-storm;89;77;A shower or t-storm;89;76;S;5;70%;74%;10

Vilnius, Lithuania;Variable clouds;66;46;A thundershower;66;43;NW;9;67%;54%;6

Warsaw, Poland;Clouds and sun;66;47;Some sun, pleasant;72;49;W;8;53%;2%;6

Wellington, New Zealand;Mostly sunny;50;45;A shower in the a.m.;52;44;SE;13;74%;66%;2

Yangon, Myanmar;A t-storm in spots;81;76;Showers and t-storms;87;77;WSW;6;79%;86%;6

Yerevan, Armenia;Very hot;101;70;A stray p.m. t-storm;93;66;NE;3;43%;60%;9

_____

Copyright 2017 AccuWeather

_____

Keywords: Forecast, Global, Fahrenheit