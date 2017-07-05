Seven ambassadors-at-large appointed to promote Taiwan

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) -- On her Twitter account, President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) announced on Wednesday that she has recently appointed seven new ambassadors-at-large from the fields of environmental sustainability, public health, digital opportunities, women's empowerment, sports, culture, and other areas of excellence to help promote Taiwan's diplomatic work.

The seven appointees include Kuo Hsu-sung (郭旭崧), former director-general of the Ministry of Health and Welfare's Centers for Disease Control; Eugene Chien (簡又新), former Foreign Minister and current chairman of the Taiwan Institute for Sustainable Energy; Chen Chung-shin (陳重信), former head of the Environmental Protection Administration; Chen Jen-ran (陳正然), independent director on Chunghwa Telecom's board of directors; Jan Hung-tze (詹宏志), chairman of PChome Online Inc.; Fan Yun (范雲), an associate professor at National Taiwan University's Department of Sociology; and Chi Cheng (紀政), an Olympic medalist and accomplished Taiwanese athlete.

The ambassadors will serve a two year term which will run from June 10, 2017 to June 14, 2019.

Presidential Office spokesman Sidney Lin (林鶴明) said that it is hoped that these leaders can leverage their expertise in a wide variety of fields to help promote Taiwan's diplomacy.

I am pleased to announce the appointments of 7 new ambassadors-at-large to promote #Taiwan's values around the world pic.twitter.com/TXALLAFp9w — 蔡英文 Tsai Ing-wen (@iingwen) 2017年7月4日

Former Presidents Chen Shui-bian (陳水扁) and Lee Teng-hui (李登輝) have appointed ambassadors-at-large during their tenures, however Ma Ying-jeou (馬英九) chose not to appoint such ambassadors during his two terms in office.