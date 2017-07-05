Volvo to only make electric-powered cars from 2019

HELSINKI (AP) — Swedish car maker Volvo says all its new cars from 2019 will have an electric motor, ending altogether the manufacture of automobiles that have only a combustion engine.

Volvo Cars, which describes the decision as "one of the most significant moves by any car maker," says it will have a range of models, including fully electric vehicles and hybrid cars.

CEO Hakan Samuelsson said Wednesday the policy reflects the wishes of customers.

He said: "People increasingly demand electrified cars and we want to respond to our customers' current and future needs."

Volvo said that it will launch five fully electric cars between 2019 and 2021. Three of them will be Volvo models and two will be electrified cars from Polestar, Volvo Cars' performance car arm.