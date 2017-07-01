Taiwan writer posts pictures of empty Airport MRT

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – Writer and TV host Wu Tan-ju (吳淡如) stirred up debate Wednesday by posting pictures online of a nearly empty Airport Mass Rapid Transit line.

The link between Taipei Main Station and Taiwan Taoyuan International Airport opened up for business last March, following years of delays.

After traveling on the line Wednesday noon, she criticized Taiwanese governments for building a project just because it made them feel good.

“My feeling is that in future, before the authorities spend hundreds of billions on transportation projects, they should first think about what kind of problems emerged from previous cases,” she wrote. “For any supply, the demand side should first be considered, it’s not just a matter of feeling good about it.”

Wu’s comments were seen by some online commentators as an attack on the current Democratic Progressive Party administration for its promotion of a package known as the Forward-looking Infrastructure Development Program, which was likely to be approved by the Legislative Yuan later Wednesday.

Other commentators took Wu to task for failing to mention at what time of day she had been using the system. Early in the morning, around 7 a.m., there are few passengers, while at other times, the trains and stations will be crowded, comments said.

Others pointed out that the public needed time to become familiar with the advantages of a new transportation network, while the Airport MRT had not been built by the current government, but by its Kuomintang predecessor.

In a statement, the Taoyuan Metro Corporation, which operates the system, rebuffed Wu's criticisms, saying she had taken the pictures outside of peak hours, in places where passengers usually only walked by and did not stay, and at Huanbei Station, the terminus of the line on the Taoyuan side.

Since its start on March 2, the Airport MRT had seen an average of 54,000 passengers per day instead of an original estimate of 46,000, the company said. On weekends and holidays, traffic peaked at almost 70,000 passengers a day.