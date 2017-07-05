Israeli court convicts Jewish radical for 2015 church arson

JERUSALEM (AP) — An Israeli court has convicted an Israeli Jewish extremist for the 2015 arson on a famous Holy Land church.

The Nazareth District Court convicted 22-year-old Yinon Reuveni on Monday for the attack on the Church of the Multiplication of the Loaves and Fish. The church, on the shore of the Sea of Galilee in northern Israel, marks the traditional site of Jesus' miracle. It is one of the most popular stops for Christian pilgrims visiting the Holy Land.

The 2015 arson caused extensive damage to the building and burned prayer books. The building sits atop the remains of a fifth-century Byzantine church.

Jewish extremists have targeted mosques, churches and dovish Israeli groups in recent years.

Sentencing has been set for September.