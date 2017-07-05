Free beach concert and fire fishing watching in northern Taiwan’s Jinshan

TAIPEI (Taiwan News)--A free beach concert will be held at 4 p.m. on July 15 on the beach of Chinshan Youth Activity Center (金山青年活動中心) in Jinshan Township, New Taipei City in conjunction with the unique practice of Sulphuric Fire Fishing (蹦火仔) on the neighboring sea, according to Taiwan’s North Coast and Guanyinshan National Scenic Area Administration (NCGNSAA).



The concert to feature performances of famed entertainers and music clubs from universities and colleges along the northern coast of Taiwan is designed to appeal to young people as well as parents and their children together, according to the NCGNSAA.

A part of the concert will be held against the flaming backdrop of fishing boats engaging in century-old fire fishing practice, making it a very special summer concert, said the NCGNSAA, which is inviting travelers from home and abroad to attend the free event.

Sulphuric Fire Fishing, an important industrial and cultural heritage of Jinshan, is still continuing on local waters during the summer, and the township is home to arguably the only four remaining Sulphuric Fire Fishing boats in the world, the national scenic area administration said.

On such a boat a fisherman lights a sulfuric fire on the end of a long stick using chemicals to light up the surroundings of the boat in the dark night and wait for scaled sardines to come as they are attracted to light. Like a magnet, countless sardines leap out of the water towards the bright fire waved by the fisherman while his colleagues cast nets and haul in the catch.



The only four Sulphuric Fire Fishing boats on earth had been invited to perform their unique method of catching fish in conjunction with the concert on the beach, and everybody is invited to the special summer night event, the NCGNSAA said.