Taiwan’s Taichung City reports this year’s first avian flu outbreak

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) - The first case of avian influenza outbreak this year has been reported at a chicken farm in Taichung’s Da-an District, which left over 1,000 chickens dead last month, Taichung’s Animal Protection Office confirmed Wednesday.

The office said the outbreak was initially observed on July 1 and confirmed on July 4 after the Bureau of Animal and Plant Health Inspection and Quarantine reported the test results.

It stated that the causal agent behind this outbreak was identified as the new subtypes of highly pathogenic avian virus of H5.

A total of 2,115 chickens have been culled today, while the local authority has carried out disinfecting process at the affected site in an attempt to prevent the spread of the disease.

Poultry farms within 3 kilometers of the outbreak site will also be under surveillance.

The office has called on these farmers to check their poultry for symptoms of bird flu, adding that it is essential to follow the city government’s biosecurity measures after the latest outbreak, such as avoid visiting other poultry farms, thoroughly clean and disinfect equipment and vehicles, and separate feeding areas.