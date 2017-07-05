BC-AS--Asian News Digest, AS

NKOREA-THE CLOSING WINDOW — Keeping North Korea from having a nuclear-armed intercontinental ballistic missile has long been considered a key U.S. red line — and one Pyongyang has thumbed its nose at for years. Its Fourth of July ICBM launch is just the latest step in its long march toward, and maybe over, that line. But while U.S. President Donald Trump appeared to be caught somewhat off guard, Kim and his regime have been clearly telegraphing their moves for some time. By Eric Talmadge. UPCOMING: 750 words by 1000 GMT photos.

KOREAS-TENSIONS-THE NORTH REVELS — With a "broad smile on his face," North Korean leader Kim Jong Un "feasts his eyes" on the country's first ICBM launch as he urges his scientists to ready "'gift packages' to the Yankees" in the form of more tests. No surprise that North Korean state media is reveling in the moment, but this time the accomplishment might actually match the over-the-top description. By Foster Klug. UPCOMING: 600 words by 1000 GMT photos.

TRUMP-KOREAS TENSIONS — North Korea's first test of an intercontinental ballistic missile, demonstrating a dangerous new reach for weapons it hopes to top with nuclear warheads one day, is spurring U.S. demands for "global action" to counter the threat. By Josh Lederman and Catherine Lucey. With AP Photos. SENT: 800 words by 830 GMT.

KOREAS-TENSIONS — Kim Jong Un vowed to never abandon nuclear weapons and U.S. and South Korean forces responded to North Korea's ICBM test firing "deep strike" precision missiles into the sea. By Foster Klug and Hyung-jin Kim. With KOREAS-TENSIONS-THE LATEST.

MYANMAR-THE GIRL WHO COULD NOT GROW — Ever since she was born in a squalid camp for her displaced ethnic minority, Rosmaida Bibi has struggled to do something most children do effortlessly: grow. This frail, emaciated girl sums up what's wrong for the Rohingya, who must live in Myanmar camps and are unable to flee or go home. By Todd Pitman. Sent 1,200 words, photos, 360 video.

CHINA-JAILED NOBEL LAUREATE — China invited liver cancer experts from the U.S., Germany and other countries to join a medical team treating imprisoned Nobel Peace Prize laureate Liu Xiaobo as his friends worry that authorities' tight control of information might harm his health. By Didi Tang.

PHILIPPINES-ABDUCTED VIETNAMESE — The Philippine military says the decapitated bodies of two Vietnamese crewmen abducted last year by suspected Abu Sayyaf militants have been found.

PACQUIAO-HORN — Manny Pacquiao has asked the World Boxing Organization to act on a request by Philippine sports officials for a review of his welterweight world title loss to Jeff Horn, saying he didn't want to see boxing die because of unfair officiating.

