Kim vows North Korea's nukes are not on negotiation table

This image made from video of a news bulletin aired by North Korea's KRT on Tuesday, July 4, 2017, shows what was said to be North Kore
People react as they watch the news that North Korean leader Kim Jong Un signed the order to carry out the test-fire of intercontinenta
TV screens at a Yongsan Electronic shop show a North Korean newscaster reading a public announcement at in Seoul, South Korea, Tuesday,
This image made from video of a news bulletin aired by North Korea's KRT on Tuesday, July 4, 2017, shows what was said to be the launch
South Korean army K-1 tanks move during the annual exercise in Paju, South Korea, near the border with North Korea, Wednesday, July 5,
South Korean army's K-9 self-propelled howitzers move during an annual exercise in Paju, near the border with North Korea, South Korea,
In this photo provided by Eighth U.S. Army, a U.S. MGM-140 Army Tactical Missile, right, is fired into the east sea as South Korea's Hy
In this photo provided by Eighth U.S. Army, South Korea's Hyunmoo Missile II, left, and U.S. MGM-140 Army Tactical Missile, right, are
A North Korean soldier guards the border near the Chinese border town of Dandong, northeastern Liaoning province of China Wednesday, Ju
In this Tuesday, July 4, 2017 photo, a North Korean soldier guards in border town of Simuiju, North Korea, as he is seen from Dandong,
In this Tuesday, July 4, 2017 photo, North Korean soldiers walk in border town of Simuiju, North Korea, as they are seen from Dandong,
A North Korean female soldier guards the border near the Chinese border town of Dandong, northeastern Liaoning province of China Wednes
In this photo provided by Eighth U.S. Army, a U.S. MGM-140 Army Tactical Missile is fired into the east sea during the combined militar
South Korean army soldiers ride on the back of a truck during an annual exercise in Paju, near the border with North Korea, South Korea
A U.S. missile defense system called Terminal High Altitude Area Defense, or THAAD, is seen at a golf course in Seongju, South Korea, T
A man walks by a TV screen showing a local news program reporting about North Korea's missile firing with an image of North Korean lead
People walk past a TV news showing an image of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un while reporting North Korea's missile test which landed
People watch the news on a public TV screen displaying the signed order of the North Korean leader President Kim Jung Un to carry out t
People raise their arms in celebration as the watch the news on a public TV screen displaying the signed order of the North Korean lead
SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — North Korean leader Kim Jong Un vows his nation would "demonstrate its mettle to the U.S." and never negotiate its weapons programs after watching the test-launch of its first intercontinental ballistic missile.
The hard line suggests that more tests are being prepared as North Korea tries to perfect a nuclear missile capable of striking anywhere in the United States.
Tuesday's ICBM launch, confirmed later by U.S. and South Korean officials, is a milestone in Pyongyang's efforts to develop long-range nuclear-armed missiles.
The ensuing uproar only seemed to inspire the North's rhetoric in official media, which described Kim as smiling as he urged his scientists to "frequently send big and small 'gift packages' to the Yankees," an apparent reference to further tests.