ISIS operator detained in Chennai, India

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – India's Rajasthan Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) detained a suspected Islamic State of Iraq and Syria (ISIS) handler from Chennai on Tuesday.

The accused, a 30-year-old man who was only identified by his first name Haroon, is suspected of collecting and sending funds to the terrorist group.

According to reports, the Rajasthan ATS found the man in the Burma Bazaar locality in Chennai after receiving information about him from the ongoing investigation of another suspect Mohammad Iqbal, a resident of Mylapore, a cultural hub and neighborhood in the southern part of the city of Chennai.

"Preliminary investigation suggests that Haroon was acquainted with Iqbal and helped send hawala money intended to fund the Islamic State to UAE,”Vikas Kumar, superintendent of police, ATS was quoted by the Hindustan Times as saying.

The report also states that Haroon has been taken to Jaipur, the capital city of the Indian state of Rajasthan for further investigation.

"Our teams were sent to Chennai after we got to know about possible involvement of Haroon in "hawala" money trail leading up to the Islamic State. We have detained him and he is being brought to Jaipur for further interrogation,” Vikas Kumar told the Hindustan Times.

Hawala is the illegal or informal transfer of money without moving it physically, leaving no traces or evidence. It is a popular money transfer system primarily in the Middle East, North Africa and the Indian Subcontinent. This system is widely used by terrorist organizations to fund their activities.

The Rajasthan ATS are also scanning through the suspect’s bank account in an attempt to track the money flow.

Chennai has been a hotspot for the terrorist organization for recruiting young men. In 2016, it is believed that nine people from Telangana and Tamil Nadu states of India have joined the terrorist organization in Syria.