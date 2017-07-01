European Parliament to vote on Taiwan activist held in China

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – The European Parliament is scheduled to vote July 6 on a resolution voicing support for Lee Ming-che (李明哲), the Taiwanese human rights activist who has been held by China for alleged subversive activities since March 19.

Lee, a former worker for the ruling Democratic Progressive Party but now employed by a community college, disappeared after crossing into China from Macau. It was only 10 days later that Beijing acknowledged it had detained him, but failing to reveal many details or to let his wife visit him.

A resolution calling for the release of Chinese Nobel Peace Prize laureate Liu Xiaobo (劉曉波) also names Lee. The motion calls “on the Chinese authorities to provide evidence related to the case of Lee Ming-che or to release him immediately; to ensure in the meantime that Lee Ming-che is protected from torture and other ill-treatment and that he is allowed access to his family, a lawyer of his choice and adequate medical care,” the resolution states.

Taiwanese human rights groups and non-governmental organizations have also succeeded in placing Lee’s case before several United Nations bodies, including its Committee on Enforced Disappearances, which announced on June 23 it was accepting the challenge.

Lee’s relatives and supporters will be invited to attend a meeting in Geneva, Switzerland, in September, when they will hear a report on the case.

On July 9, action groups will promote Lee’s case at the No.4 Park in New Taipei City during an event marking the arrest in China of lawyers for the Uyghur rights movement in Xinjiang.