New menu with Taiwanese ingredients transforms the image of French dining

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — In order to make the young generation willing to try traditional French fine dining, the restaurant Paris 1930 at the Landis Taipei released a new menu using Taiwanese ingredients, trying to overturn customers' stereotype of French dining.

As the millennial customers become more actively disengaged than any other generation of consumers, creative and innovative cuisines are the new trend in Taiwanese food culture. Paris 1930, the only authentic French dining restaurant in Taiwan, has been working hard on enhancing the willingness of the new generation to try the delicate French dishes.

"Twisted" (翻轉世界), the new theme menu created by Pellerin in Paris 1930, has not only subverted people's stereotypes of specific ingredients, but also given a new interpretation of French cuisine.

One of the most impressive dishes is the "duck liver doughnut." Pellerin uses duck's liver, the representative ingredient of French cuisine, with sauce made from green apple and turns it into a doughnut for dessert, which raises the sense of vision and taste up to a new level.

Besides French dishes, the chef also tries to ransform people's impression of Chinese cuisine. The idea of "Rice Dumplings" comes from the traditional Chinese dessert Tangyuan (湯圓). However, Pellerin adds sea urchin, black lime, and espelette pepper and turns it into a savory dish.

The new menu with a total of 12 dishes is now serving at Paris 1930. For more information, please visit the Landis Taipei website.