Engine in Chi Po-lin helicopter crash sent to U.S.

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – The Aviation Safety Council (ASC, 飛安會) has sent the engine of the helicopter which crashed on June 10 killing renowned documentary maker Chi Po-lin (齊柏林) and two others to the United States for analysis, reports said Wednesday.

Due to the absence of “black box” data recorders on the Emerald Pacific Airlines (凌天航空) Bell 206-B, it has been difficult to ascertain the cause of the accident, which happened during apparently clear weather in the mountains near Fengbin, Hualien County. In addition, a fire destroyed most of the aircraft, leaving little to investigators to go on.

The helicopter was made in Canada, while the engine was manufactured by Rolls Royce in the United States. Both agents of the U.S. National Transportation Safety Board and of Canada’s Transportation safety board traveled to Taiwan to investigate the accident, reports said.

The ASC said two to three months were needed to complete the analysis of the engine.

The crash happened when Chi and an assistant were starting to work on the sequel to “Beyond Beauty: Taiwan from Above” (看見台灣), the documentary which cost NT$90 million (US$2.9 million) to produce but which eventually made more than NT$200 million (US$6.5 million) and earned Chi, 52, multiple awards, including a Best Documentary prize at the 50th Golden Horse Awards.

The success of the movie focused public attention both on the beauty of Taiwan’s scenery but also on the threat of environmental pollution.