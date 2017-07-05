Regional youth climate change seminar gets underway in Taipei

The South and Southeast Asian Youth Seminar on Climate Change opened July 4 in Taipei City, underscoring the Republic of China (Taiwan) government's commitment to seeking meaningful participation in the U.N. Framework Convention on Climate Change, according to event organizer the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

In his opening remarks, Deputy MOFA Minister François Chih-chung Wu said that by bringing 24 young leaders and professionals from home and abroad together, the event is also in line with the people-centric New Southbound Policy.

A key plank in President Tsai Ing-wen's national development strategy, the initiative seeks to foster stronger links between Taiwan and Association of Southeast Asian Nations member states, six South Asian countries, Australia and New Zealand.

The deputy minister also took the opportunity to highlight efforts by the government in addressing challenges stemming from climate change. These include international cooperation projects, as well as policies and legislation aimed at safeguarding the environment and slashing the country's greenhouse gas emissions.

Wu called on participants to support the nation's UNFCCC bid and said Taiwan will continue to work with like-minded countries around the world under the government's policy of steadfast diplomacy to advance mutual benefits and contribute to global society.

According to the MOFA, during the event's two-day run, the participants, including nine from Indonesia, India, Myanmar, the Philippines, Singapore and Vietnam, will attend three keynote speeches that focus on climate change adaption and disaster management.

Among those speaking at the seminar is Fuller Carlos, chair of the Subsidiary Body for Scientific and Technological Advice of the UNFCCC, who will share his experience serving the U.N. specialized agency and discuss loss and damage negotiation under the Paris Agreement.

Koh Kheng-lian, a professor from National University of Singapore, will shed light on disaster management practices in ASEAN member countries, while Fan Chien-te, a professor from National Tsing Hua University in northern Taiwan's Hsinchu City, will share his thoughts about honoring the Paris Agreement's loss and damage commitments through finance and technology mechanisms.

The participants are also slated to take part in a climate change negotiation session July 5 as well as visit the National Science and Technology Center for Disaster Reduction in New Taipei City, according to the MOFA.