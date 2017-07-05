  1. Home
  2. World

BC-SOC--MLS Standings

By  Associated Press
2017/07/05 12:43
BC-SOC--MLS Standings,0247 Major League Soccer standings
EASTERN CONFERENCE
W L T Pts GF GA
Chicago 11 3 4 37 35 17
Toronto FC 10 3 5 35 31 18
New York City FC 10 5 3 33 34 21
Atlanta United FC 9 7 3 30 39 27
Orlando City 8 6 5 29 21 26
Columbus 9 10 1 28 30 32
New York 7 8 2 23 17 23
Philadelphia 6 7 4 22 24 20
Montreal 5 5 6 21 26 26
New England 5 8 5 20 27 28
D.C. United 5 11 3 18 14 31
WESTERN CONFERENCE
W L T Pts GF GA
FC Dallas 8 3 7 31 30 18
Sporting Kansas City 8 4 7 31 23 13
San Jose 7 7 5 26 22 26
Portland 7 7 5 26 32 29
Houston 7 7 4 25 31 28
Seattle 6 7 6 24 25 28
Los Angeles 6 7 4 22 26 26
Vancouver 6 7 3 21 21 25
Colorado 6 11 1 19 19 27
Minnesota United 5 11 3 18 25 42
Real Salt Lake 5 12 2 17 17 38
Tuesday's Games

Columbus 1, Minnesota United 0

Atlanta United FC 4, San Jose 2

FC Dallas 4, D.C. United 2

Seattle 3, Colorado 1

Real Salt Lake 6, Los Angeles 2

Wednesday, July 5

New York at New England

Toronto FC at Orlando City

Montreal at Houston

New York City FC at Vancouver

Chicago at Portland