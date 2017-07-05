BC-BBA--AL Standings

%hdrmisc(At A Glance<%)
%byline(By The Associated Press%)
|East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Boston
|49
|35
|.583
|—
|New York
|44
|38
|.537
|4
|Tampa Bay
|44
|41
|.518
|5½
|Baltimore
|40
|43
|.482
|8½
|Toronto
|38
|45
|.458
|10½
|Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Cleveland
|44
|38
|.537
|—
|Kansas City
|43
|40
|.518
|1½
|Minnesota
|43
|40
|.518
|1½
|Detroit
|37
|45
|.451
|7
|Chicago
|37
|46
|.446
|7½
|West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Houston
|57
|27
|.679
|—
|Los Angeles
|43
|45
|.489
|16
|Seattle
|41
|44
|.482
|16½
|Texas
|40
|44
|.476
|17
|Oakland
|36
|48
|.429
|21
___
|Tuesday's Games
Toronto 4, N.Y. Yankees 1
Detroit 5, San Francisco 3
Minnesota 5, L.A. Angels 4
Tampa Bay 6, Chicago Cubs 5
Oakland 7, Chicago White Sox 6
Milwaukee 6, Baltimore 2
Kansas City 7, Seattle 3
San Diego 1, Cleveland 0
Houston 16, Atlanta 4
Boston 11, Texas 4
|Wednesday's Games
Toronto (Estrada 4-6) at N.Y. Yankees (Pineda 8-4)
Tampa Bay (Snell 0-5) at Chicago Cubs (Lackey 5-9)
Chicago White Sox (Pelfrey 3-6) at Oakland (Gray 3-4)
Baltimore (Aquino 1-1) at Milwaukee (Garza 3-4)
San Diego (Perdomo 3-4) at Cleveland (Bauer 7-6)
San Francisco (Blach 5-5) at Detroit (Norris 4-6)
Houston (Musgrove 4-7) at Atlanta (Garcia 2-6)
Boston (Fister 0-1) at Texas (Cashner 3-7)
L.A. Angels (Bridwell 2-1) at Minnesota (Santana 10-5)
Kansas City (Vargas 12-3) at Seattle (Miranda 7-4)