By  Associated Press
2017/07/05 12:12
BC-BBA--AL Standings,0252 American League standings

East Division
W L Pct GB
Boston 49 35 .583
New York 44 38 .537 4
Tampa Bay 44 41 .518
Baltimore 40 43 .482
Toronto 38 45 .458 10½
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Cleveland 44 38 .537
Kansas City 43 40 .518
Minnesota 43 40 .518
Detroit 37 45 .451 7
Chicago 37 46 .446
West Division
W L Pct GB
Houston 57 27 .679
Los Angeles 43 45 .489 16
Seattle 41 44 .482 16½
Texas 40 44 .476 17
Oakland 36 48 .429 21

___

Tuesday's Games

Toronto 4, N.Y. Yankees 1

Detroit 5, San Francisco 3

Minnesota 5, L.A. Angels 4

Tampa Bay 6, Chicago Cubs 5

Oakland 7, Chicago White Sox 6

Milwaukee 6, Baltimore 2

Kansas City 7, Seattle 3

San Diego 1, Cleveland 0

Houston 16, Atlanta 4

Boston 11, Texas 4

Wednesday's Games

Toronto (Estrada 4-6) at N.Y. Yankees (Pineda 8-4)

Tampa Bay (Snell 0-5) at Chicago Cubs (Lackey 5-9)

Chicago White Sox (Pelfrey 3-6) at Oakland (Gray 3-4)

Baltimore (Aquino 1-1) at Milwaukee (Garza 3-4)

San Diego (Perdomo 3-4) at Cleveland (Bauer 7-6)

San Francisco (Blach 5-5) at Detroit (Norris 4-6)

Houston (Musgrove 4-7) at Atlanta (Garcia 2-6)

Boston (Fister 0-1) at Texas (Cashner 3-7)

L.A. Angels (Bridwell 2-1) at Minnesota (Santana 10-5)

Kansas City (Vargas 12-3) at Seattle (Miranda 7-4)