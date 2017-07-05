Winners of Pinoy Next Top Model Contest announced

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) -- Winners of the first Pinoy in Taiwan Next Top Model 2017 contest were announced on Sunday, with the two top prize winners each taking home NT$10,000 (US$330), NWorld skincare products, and a gift card worth 20,000 Philippine pesos (US$400) from Ms. Poi Subijiano Creations.

At the event, which was held at the Hotel Tainan, 250 guests watched 40 contestants vie to be crowned champion. Chosen by a committee of five judges, the women's grand prize winner was Shiela Maranan and the men's winner was Roger Jacob.



Grand Prize winners Shiela Maranan and Roger Jacob

The first runners-up were Lydia Ong and George Gacias, for the women's and men's categories, respectively. Each took home NT$9,000 and NT$3,500 worth of NWorld products.



First runner-up in the women's category, Lydia Ong.



Men's fist runner up and Taiwan News Choice Award winner, George Gacias

The second runners-up were Anna Margarita L. Mercado and Jasper Mariano for the women's and men's categories, respectively. Each took home NT$8,000 in cash and NWorld products.



Second runners-up Anna Margarita L. Mercado and Jasper Mariano

There were also two Taiwan Choice Award recipients, Christine Mae Vivas and George Gacias, pictured above.



From left roger bueno-stage director and mentor,host Dhalia leuge-host and organizer Rio marzo li-organizer Allan viray-organizer.

The proceeds of the event will go towards the LITRO Foundation, which aids Filipino babies that are in a need of a liver transplant.