  1. Home
  2. Culture

Winners of Pinoy Next Top Model Contest announced

The winners of the Pinoy Next Top Model Contest 2017 have been officially announced

By Keoni Everington,Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2017/07/05 14:10

Winners of the Pinoy in Taiwan Next Top Model 2017 contest.

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) -- Winners of the first Pinoy in Taiwan Next Top Model 2017 contest were announced on Sunday, with the two top prize winners each taking home NT$10,000 (US$330), NWorld skincare products, and a gift card worth 20,000 Philippine pesos (US$400) from Ms. Poi Subijiano Creations. 

At the event, which was held at the Hotel Tainan, 250 guests watched 40 contestants vie to be crowned champion. Chosen by a committee of five judges, the women's grand prize winner was Shiela Maranan and the men's winner was Roger Jacob.


Grand Prize winners Shiela Maranan and Roger Jacob

The first runners-up were Lydia Ong and George Gacias, for the women's and men's categories, respectively. Each took home NT$9,000 and NT$3,500 worth of NWorld products. 


First runner-up in the women's category, Lydia Ong. 


Men's fist runner up and Taiwan News Choice Award winner, George Gacias

The second runners-up were Anna Margarita L. Mercado and Jasper Mariano for the women's and men's categories, respectively. Each took home NT$8,000 in cash and NWorld products.


Second runners-up Anna Margarita L. Mercado and Jasper Mariano

There were also two Taiwan Choice Award recipients, Christine Mae Vivas and George Gacias, pictured above. 


From left roger bueno-stage director and mentor,host Dhalia leuge-host and organizer Rio marzo li-organizer Allan viray-organizer.

The proceeds of the event will go towards the LITRO Foundation, which aids Filipino babies that are in a need of a liver transplant. 
Pinoy
Filipinas
Filipino
Filipinos

RELATED ARTICLES

Taiwan News Weekly Roundup - June 23
2017/06/23 17:15
Pinoy in Taiwan Next Top Model contest coming to Tainan July 2
2017/06/20 15:54
Filipinos celebrate Independence Day with race, KZ Tandigan concert
2017/06/12 15:56
Filipino domestic workers documentary screens in Taiwan
2017/05/20 15:34
Taiwan expands conditional visa-free entry for Filipinos
2017/05/18 10:31