Teen is 1st apprentice to win Santa Anita title since '49

ARCADIA, Calif. (AP) — Evin Roman shared the riding title at Santa Anita's winter-spring meet, becoming the second apprentice ever to do so and the first since 1949.

The 19-year-old jockey from Puerto Rico won 41 races, tying Frenchman Flavien Prat in the meet that ended Tuesday.

Roman joined Gordon Glisson as the only apprentice riders to win a title at the track. Glisson won 57 races in 1948-49.

Roman (ro-MON) receives a 5-pound break in his riding weight over veteran jockeys, who must carry their full assigned weight. He loses his apprentice status next March.

The teenager was suspended three times during the meet for riding infractions. He began his career in January after attending jockey school in Puerto Rico.