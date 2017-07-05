80% of employers blame new work rules for higher costs: poll

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) -- A new survey released on Tuesday revealed that 80 percent of Taiwanese employers report higher operating costs as a result of the new work rules.

According to Chung-Hua Institution for Economic Research (CIER, 中華經濟研究院), which conducted the survey in June, 86.3 percent of respondents in the manufacturing sector and 77.3 percent in the non-manufacturing sector said the new work rules have negatively affected their daily operations.



After the new rules kicked in in December, the total maximum working hours have been reduced from 84 hours every two weeks to 40 hours a week. Workers now must receive a day off and one "flexible" rest day a week, thus the name "one fixed day off and one flexible rest day" (一例一休) has been coined for the law.



Employees who work on the flexible day off must be paid overtime by their employers. In the first four months of this year, employees have received 9 percent more overtime pay, according to government statistics.



The survey showed that 80.3 percent of manufacturing sector employers surveyed said the new regulations have reduced flexibility in setting work schedules, and 79.4 percent of non-manufacturing employers polled also reported increased difficulties in arranging optimal work schedules.



Despite these challenges faced by the manufacturing sector, the CIER said Taiwanese manufacturers are cautiously optimistic about the outlook in the market in the coming six months. Areas of concern by firms in the manufacturing sector include the value of the Taiwan dollar (72.2 percent), fluctuations in global energy and raw material prices (53.3 percent), and cross-strait relations (44.2 percent).









