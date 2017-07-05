Taiwan Headline News

TAIPEI — The lead stories in major Taiwan dailies on Wednesday are as follows:

@United Daily News: N. Korea claims it has successfully tested ICBM

@China Times: Ruling, opposition parties to face off over infrastructurebill

@Liberty Times: EU raids bandit China-made semiconductor components

@Apple Daily: Man disappears after abandoning paralyzed mother, brother to death

@Economic Daily News: Land Bank of Taiwan eases mortgage rules

@Commercial Times: Life insurance industry relieved on Taiwan dollar depreciation