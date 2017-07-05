Blue Jays beat Yankees 4-1 to end 5-game losing streak

NEW YORK (AP) — CC Sabathia was chased during a four-run third inning in his return from the disabled list, with Kendrys Morales hitting a two-run single that helped the Toronto Blue Jays beat the New York Yankees 4-1 Tuesday and stop a five-game losing streak.

Aaron Judge dented a metal casement above a door behind the left-center field wall with his major league-leading 28th home run, a drive that would have traveled 456 feet had it landed unimpeded, according to MLB's Statcast.

That was the only run off J.A. Happ (3-5), who allowed four hits in six innings. A 20-game winner last year, Happ has won three of his last four decisions after losing his first four.

Roberto Osuna pitched a perfect ninth to convert his 19th consecutive save chance and 20th overall this season, completing a four-hitter and the Blue Jays' third win in 12 games.

Sabathia (7-3) was charged with four runs, three hits and three walks in 2 2/3 innings.

RAYS 6, CUBS 5

CHICAGO (AP) — Tim Beckham homered, and the Rays won their reunion with Joe Maddon.

Beckham's two-run drive highlighted a five-run fourth against Jon Lester (5-5). Alex Colome gave up two runs in the ninth, but the Rays won their first meeting against Maddon since he left to manage Chicago following the 2014 season.

Colome threw 38 pitches in the ninth but came away with his 22nd save in 26 chances.

Chris Archer (7-5) picked up his third win in four starts, giving up three runs and eight hits in six innings. The former Cubs prospect also had an RBI single for his first career hit.

Lester allowed up six runs — tying a season high — and nine hits over five innings. Chicago lost for the fifth time in seven games.

NATIONALS 11, METS 4

WASHINGTON (AP) — Daniel Murphy had four hits and five RBIs, helping NL East-leading Washington to its third straight victory.

Murphy improved his career average to .405 against the Mets, his first and only former big league team.

Bryce Harper had three hits and two RBIs for the Nationals, and Joe Ross (5-3) allowed two runs over seven innings.

Jay Bruce, Jose Reyes and Rene Rivera homered for New York. Seth Lugo (3-2) surrendered six runs and 10 hits in five innings.

TIGERS 5, GIANTS 3

DETROIT (AP) — Victor Martinez homered, Michael Fulmer pitched eight innings and Detroit snapped San Francisco's six-game win streak.

Justin Upton went 3 for 3 for the Tigers, including a tiebreaking two-run single with two out in the seventh. Upton's big day helped make up for the loss of slugger Miguel Cabrera, who left after six innings due to left hip tightness.

Fulmer (8-6) allowed two homers for the first time this season. Justin Wilson pitched a perfect ninth for his ninth save.

San Francisco right-hander Matt Cain (3-8) surrendered five runs and seven hits in 6 1/3 innings. He dropped to 0-7 in nine starts since beating the Dodgers on May 15.

MARLINS 5, CARDINALS 2

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Christian Yelich hit a three-run homer and Jose Urena struck out seven in five solid innings, helping Miami to the road win.

JT Riddle added a two-run single for the Marlins, who had dropped five of six. Dee Gordon had three hits, and Giancarlo Stanton reached three times.

Greg Garcia hit a two-run homer for St. Louis, which lost for just the second time in seven games. Lance Lynn (6-6) allowed four runs, two earned, and six hits in 5 1/3 innings.

Urena (7-3) was charged with two runs and three hits. AJ Ramos got three outs for his 14th save in 15 opportunities.

TWINS 5, ANGELS 4

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Kyle Gibson got his first win in three weeks and Byron Buxton hit his fifth homer, leading Minnesota to the victory.

Gibson (5-6) allowed two runs in 6 2/3 innings in his longest outing of the season. It was his first win since June 13 against Seattle.

Minnesota went ahead to stay with two runs in the fifth. Robbie Grossman hit an RBI double off JC Ramirez (7-7) and scored on Joe Mauer's single for a 3-1 lead.

Los Angeles slugger Albert Pujols homered in the eighth, and the Angels closed to 5-4 when Andrelton Simmons scored on shortstop Ehire Adrianza's throwing error in the ninth. But Brandon Kintzler got Martin Maldonado to bounce into a double play for his 22nd save.