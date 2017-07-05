US-Cuba sea mission finds healthy reefs, invasive lionfish

HAVANA (AP) — Scientists involved in a joint U.S.-Cuban expedition to explore the island's reefs say they have uncovered a surprisingly healthy ecosystem and large schools of mackerel with significant commercial value.

They also found alarmingly high numbers of lionfish, an invasive species that has become a growing marine menace in the Western Hemisphere.

The preliminary findings were presented Tuesday by a group of scientists who examined coral reefs aboard a boat that sailed more than 1,400 nautical miles around Cuba in May and June.

The scientists said the mission was made possible by the restoration of diplomatic relations between Havana and Washington two years ago under then-President Barack Obama and his Cuban counterpart, Raul Castro.

They predicted such cooperative ventures will continue despite current President Donald Trump's new policy toward Cuba.