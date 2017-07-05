Sabathia stumbles in his DL return; Blue Jays top Yanks 4-1

NEW YORK (AP) — CC Sabathia was chased during a four-run third inning in his return from the disabled list, with Kendrys Morales hitting a two-run single that helped the Toronto Blue Jays beat the New York Yankees 4-1 Tuesday and stop a five-game losing streak.

Aaron Judge dented a metal casement above a door behind the left-center field wall with his major league-leading 28th home run, a drive that would have traveled 456 feet had it landed unimpeded, according to MLB's Statcast. The liner rose only 59 feet above the field and was the fourth-hardest-hit homer of the season at 118.4 mph. Judge has the hardest at 121.1 mph and all of the top four.

That was the only run off J.A. Happ (3-5), who allowed four hits in six innings. A 20-game winner last year, Happ has won three of his last four decisions after losing his first four.