Poulter makes it back to Royal Birkdale

SOUTHPORT, England (AP) — Ian Poulter has made it through the final stage of qualifying to earn a spot at Royal Birkdale for the British Open.

Poulter shot rounds of 68-70 at Woburn Golf Club, his home club and one of five regional final qualifying sites in Britain. Three spots were available from each site. Shiv Kapur of India, who played his college golf at Purdue, was the medalist at Woburn with a 65 in the second round Tuesday.

Poulter was the runner-up to Padraig Harrington when the Open was last played at Royal Birkdale in 2008. He left his own indelible mark — Poulter stood so long in one spot working on his putting that it killed the grass beneath his shoes and left a pair of footprints.