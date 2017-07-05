Puerto Rico seeks to export coal ash, bans it from landfills

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) — Puerto Rico has banned coal ash from being deposited in landfills across the U.S. territory.

Gov. Ricardo Rossello said Tuesday that coal ash can only be used for commercial purposes if it meets local and federal environmental laws.

He also announced the creation of a $10 million company that would convert coal ash into construction material for export.

A company that uses mineral coal to generate power for Puerto Rico had been depositing ashes in the island's southern region, a practice that sparked an ongoing protest. A message left with Applied Energy Systems was not immediately returned.

Critics say the law does not go far enough because it does not prohibit using coal ash for commercial purposes or a mix of ashes from being deposited in landfills.