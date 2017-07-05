Spain: judge denies bail for former Barca president Rosell

MADRID (AP) — A Spanish judge has denied former Barcelona club president Sandro Rosell the right to bail while he awaits trial on charges of money laundering.

Judge Camren Lamela ruled on Tuesday against a request by his lawyers to set bail for Rosell.

She said in a statement that Rosell presents "risks of flight, the destruction of evidence and continued criminal acts."

Rosell was arrested on May 25 as part of a money-laundering investigation related to buying television rights for past matches of Brazil's national team.

Authorities alleged that Rosell could have helped launder nearly 15 million euros ($16.8 million) through tax havens between 2007 and 2011.

Rosell has denied any wrongdoing.

Rosell, a former Nike executive in Brazil who presided Barcelona from 2010-14, will also stand trial in a separate case regarding fraud and corruption charges for the transfer of Neymar from Brazilian club Santos in 2013. Rosell has also denied any wrongdoing in that case.