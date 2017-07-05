Castro may miss All-Star Game because of hamstring strain

NEW YORK (AP) — Yankees second baseman Starling Castro may miss the All-Star Game because of his strained right hamstring.

Castro went on the disabled list June 27, and New York manager Joe Girardi said Castro won't start running hard until Thursday.

Girardi said it would be "fairly important" for Castro to play again for the Yankees in order to appear in the All-Star Game at Miami on July 11. Players elected Castro to a reserve spot on the roster, his fourth All-Star selection.

New York activated left-hander CC Sabathia and right-hander Adam Warren from the disabled list Tuesday and optioned right-hander Bryan Mitchell and Domingo German to Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes Barre.

Sabathia, set to start Tuesday, had been on the DL since June 14 because of a strained left hamstring strain. Warren went on the DL two days later with right shoulder inflammation.