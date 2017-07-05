  1. Home
Trudeau: Trump, Brexit mean new chances for Canada, Ireland

By  Associated Press
2017/07/05 00:04

LONDON (AP) — Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says his country and Ireland should seize the opportunity to be open and progressive as their big neighbors, the U.S. and Britain, turn inward.

Trudeau says Canada and Ireland should present themselves as "open to the world in a positive, progressive way" at a time when "our significant allies and trading partners ...are turning inward, or at least turning in a different direction."

Trudeau spoke Tuesday after meeting Irish Prime Minister Leo Varadkar in Dublin. Both leaders face tricky times with their neighbors — the U.S. under President Donald Trump and the U.K. as it leaves the European Union.

Varadkar said "more and more people will want to come to Ireland" because of Brexit. Dublin hopes to lure financial institutions from London after Britain quits the bloc.