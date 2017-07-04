Ukrainian minister: cyberattack cost my department millions

KIEV, Ukraine (AP) — Ukraine's infrastructure minister says that last week's cyberattack has cost his department millions of dollars, an early hint of the damage dealt by the malicious software across the country's economy.

Volodymyr Omelyan tells The Associated Press that his department alone saw hundreds of workstations and two out of six servers hit by the data-scrambling program that suddenly emerged last Tuesday.

Ukrainian officials have yet to put a dollar amount on the total damage or even estimate its scope. The disruption is in any case ongoing, with some gas stations and post offices still struggling to get back online.

Omelyan, who spoke to the AP at the ministry's press center, said the post office's "archaic" systems were particularly vulnerable and that some branches lost every last computer to the attack.