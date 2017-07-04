Thailand extends registration deadline for foreign workers

BANGKOK (AP) — Thailand's military government has used a special executive order to delay implementation of a recently introduced labor law after tens of thousands of migrant workers fled the country fearing punishment under the new rules.

Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha invoked the order to suspend parts of the law that took effect June 23 to crack down on unregistered foreign migrant workers. Prayuth's order sets a new deadline of Jan. 1, 2018, for registration.

At least 30,000 workers from neighboring Myanmar, Cambodia and Laos returned home, fearing they could be imprisoned for up to five years for not being properly registered. Many may have been dismissed without compensation by their Thai employers, who would be subject to fines of up to 800,000 baht ($23,500) for employing unregistered workers.