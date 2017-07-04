|English Football Standings
|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA Pts
|Chelsea
|38 30
|3
|5
|85
|33
|93
|Tottenham
|38 26
|8
|4
|86
|26
|86
|Manchester City
|38 23
|9
|6
|80
|39
|78
|Liverpool
|38 22 10
|6
|78
|42
|76
|Arsenal
|38 23
|6
|9
|77
|44
|75
|Manchester United
|38 18 15
|5
|54
|29
|69
|Everton
|38 17 10 11
|62
|44
|61
|Southampton
|38 12 10 16
|41
|48
|46
|Bournemouth
|38 12 10 16
|55
|67
|46
|West Bromwich Albion 38 12
|9 17
|43
|51
|45
|West Ham
|38 12
|9 17
|47
|64
|45
|Leicester
|38 12
|8 18
|48
|63
|44
|Stoke
|38 11 11 16
|41
|56
|44
|Crystal Palace
|38 12
|5 21
|50
|63
|41
|Swansea
|38 12
|5 21
|45
|70
|41
|Burnley
|38 11
|7 20
|39
|55
|40
|Watford
|38 11
|7 20
|40
|68
|40
|r-Hull
|38
|9
|7 22
|37
|80
|34
|r-Middlesbrough
|38
|5 13 20
|27
|53
|28
|r-Sunderland
|38
|6
|6 26
|29
|69
|24
r-Relegated
|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA Pts
|pp-Reading
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Norwich
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Barnsley
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Leeds
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Derby
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Wolverhampton
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Burton Albion
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Brentford
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|r-Sunderland
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Preston
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Birmingham
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|p-Sheffield United
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|pp-Sheffield Wednesday
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|p-Bolton
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Cardiff
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Aston Villa
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|r-Hull
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|r-Middlesbrough
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Queens Park Rangers
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Ipswich
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|pp-Fulham
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Bristol City
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Nottingham Forest
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Millwall
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
p-Clinched Promotion
pp-Clinched Promotion Playoff
r-Relegated
|Friday, Aug. 4
Sunderland vs. Derby 1845 GMT
|Saturday, Aug. 5
Queens Park Rangers vs. Reading 1400 GMT
Wolverhampton vs. Middlesbrough 1400 GMT
Burton Albion vs. Cardiff 1400 GMT
Bristol City vs. Barnsley 1400 GMT
Sheffield United vs. Brentford 1400 GMT
Ipswich vs. Birmingham 1400 GMT
Nottingham Forest vs. Millwall 1400 GMT
Fulham vs. Norwich 1400 GMT
Preston vs. Sheffield Wednesday 1400 GMT
Aston Villa vs. Hull 1630 GMT
|Sunday, Aug. 6
Bolton vs. Leeds 1530 GMT
|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA Pts
|p-Sheffield United 46 30 10
|6
|92
|47 100
|p-Bolton
|46 25 11 10
|68
|36
|86
|Scunthorpe
|46 24 10 12
|80
|54
|82
|Fleetwood Town
|46 23 13 10
|64
|43
|82
|Bradford
|46 20 19
|7
|62
|43
|79
|Millwall
|46 20 13 13
|66
|57
|73
|Southend
|46 20 12 14
|70
|53
|72
|Oxford United
|46 20
|9 17
|65
|52
|69
|Rochdale
|46 19 12 15
|71
|62
|69
|Bristol Rovers
|46 18 12 16
|68
|70
|66
|Peterborough
|46 17 11 18
|62
|62
|62
|Milton Keynes Dons 46 16 13 17
|60
|58
|61
|Charlton
|46 14 18 14
|60
|53
|60
|Walsall
|46 14 16 16
|51
|58
|58
|AFC Wimbledon
|46 13 18 15
|52
|55
|57
|Northampton
|46 14 11 21
|60
|73
|53
|Oldham
|46 12 17 17
|31
|44
|53
|Shrewsbury
|46 13 12 21
|46
|63
|51
|Bury
|46 13 11 22
|61
|73
|50
|Gillingham
|46 12 14 20
|59
|79
|50
|r-Port Vale
|46 12 13 21
|45
|70
|49
|r-Swindon
|46 11 11 24
|44
|66
|44
|r-Coventry
|46
|9 12 25
|37
|68
|39
|r-Chesterfield
|46
|9 10 27
|43
|78
|37
p-Clinched Promotion
r-Relegated
|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA Pts
|p-Portsmouth
|46 26
|9 11
|79
|40
|87
|p-Plymouth
|46 26
|9 11
|71
|46
|87
|p-Doncaster
|46 25 10 11
|85
|55
|85
|pp-Luton Town
|46 20 17
|9
|70
|43
|77
|pp-Exeter
|46 21
|8 17
|75
|56
|71
|pp-Carlisle
|46 18 17 11
|69
|68
|71
|pp-Blackpool
|46 18 16 12
|69
|46
|70
|Colchester
|46 19 12 15
|67
|57
|69
|Wycombe
|46 19 12 15
|58
|53
|69
|Stevenage
|46 20
|7 19
|67
|63
|67
|Cambridge United
|46 19
|9 18
|58
|50
|66
|Mansfield Town
|46 17 15 14
|54
|50
|66
|Accrington Stanley 46 17 14 15
|59
|56
|65
|Grimsby Town
|46 17 11 18
|59
|63
|62
|Barnet
|46 14 15 17
|57
|64
|57
|Notts County
|46 16
|8 22
|54
|76
|56
|Crewe
|46 14 13 19
|58
|67
|55
|Morecambe
|46 14 10 22
|53
|73
|52
|Crawley Town
|46 13 12 21
|53
|71
|51
|Yeovil
|46 11 17 18
|49
|64
|50
|Cheltenham
|46 12 14 20
|49
|69
|50
|Newport County
|46 12 12 22
|51
|73
|48
|r-Hartlepool
|46 11 13 22
|54
|75
|46
|r-Leyton Orient
|46 10
|6 30
|47
|87
|36
p-Clinched Promotion
pp-Clinched Promotion Playoff
r-Relegated