Giant water lilies to appear at Shuangxi Park August 16

TAIPEI (Taiwan News)—Taipei City’s Parks and Street Lights Office (PSLO) announced that the spectacle involving water lilies floating on the surface of water will reappear at the Shuangxi Park in an exhibition starting August 16.

Native to the tropical regions of South America, giant water lilies were introduced to Taiwan and cultivated in Tainan and Taoyuan. Taipei first held an exhibition featuring these rare plants in 2013, followed by a well-received activity in 2014 allowing individuals to “sit” on the leaves, PSLO Director Huang Li-yuan noted.

According to the Horticulture Management Division, giant water lilies are known for huge leaves capable of sustaining heavy objects. However, it takes much effort to protect the leaves from damages due to typhoons and torrential rains, as well as harassment from fish, freshwater snails, and insects. Thanks to PSLO staff’s care, the flowers have developed leaves with width of up to 130 centimeters, the division said.

2017 Floating Giant Water Lily Exhibition

Location: Shuangxi Park

Address: Intersection of Fulin Rd. and Zhishan Rd., Shilin District

Transportation:

1. Take Exit 1 of MRT Shilin Station and transfer to Taibei High School Stop by bus 206, 255, 303, 304, 620, R5, or R30.

2. Take bus 645 or Y267 to Shuangxi Park Stop.