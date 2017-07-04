Chinese man completes 5,000 km trip taking 84-year-old mother on motorcycle to Tibet

TAIPEI (Taiwan News)--A Chinese man took his 84-year-old mother on a motorcycle trip to Tibet that spanned 5,000 kilometers and took them 17 days to complete, according to a Tuesday report by a Chinese media outlet.

Chengdu Business Daily reported that Song Chien-hui (宋健揮), 54, who lives in Leshan City in southwestern China’s Sichuan Province, and his mother set off for the journey on June 16 this year and returned home on July 1. During the journey, they stayed in Lhasa, Tibet for two days, but pretty much spent the rest of the time on the road, passing through two mountains with more than 5,000 meters (16,404 feet) of elevation, according to the report. Song said her mother had not experienced any symptoms of high altitude sickness during the trip, the report said.

Song, who is an outdoor sports enthusiast and makes a living from repairing cars, said his parents used to travel together a lot, but since his father died two years ago, his mother had been home alone most of the time, the report said. Therefore, Song said he often took his mother out for a ride on his motorcycle, and she even thought that riding on a motorcycle was more comfortable than riding in a car because they could easily stop to enjoy the scenery along the road, according to the report.

At the beginning of June, Song asked his mother if there was a most-wished- for place she would like to visit, and received an immediate answer: Tibet, according to the report.

They also encountered a fair share of adventures during the journey, such as coming upon precarious road conditions and rains, and at one time the motorcycle almost fell over, the report said.

Commenting on the trip, Song’s mother kept saying the scenery was so beautiful and the air was so clean, and took pride in her not suffering from any high altitude sickness, according to the report.

Some people commented on the story in a negative way, saying this trip was too dangerous and Song would have regretted if an accident had happened. However, Song said, “I have considered all of these”and would immediately cancel the trip if there was any sigh of high altitude sickness, the report said. He also said his mother was very healthy and did more than 20 sit-ups in their hotel room every night, the report said.

Song said her mother was often as excited as a child during the trip, adding, “As her son, what could make me happier than seeing her being so happy,” according to the report. He also said his mother was getting older, and it would be late if they had not embarked on the trip.