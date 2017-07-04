Romania president backs anti-graft prosecutor amid criticism

BUCHAREST, Romania (AP) — Romania's president has backed the chief anti-corruption prosecutor after critics sought to get her fired amid a growing scandal over the country's anti-graft drive.

President Klaus Iohannis said Tuesday there was no reason to suspend Prosecutor Laura Codruta Kovesi, saying "I am very happy with the anti-corruption directorate."

Kovesi has earned many enemies among Romania's elite who have been targeted by the anti-corruption fight.

The latest criticism came after she fired a prosecutor on the ground that he was acquainted with someone he was investigating and dismissed another who allegedly failed to inform her boss about a complaint filed.