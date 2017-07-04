WORLD SPORTS at 1330 GMT

TOP STORIES:

TEN--WIMBLEDON

LONDON — Roger Federer, Novak Djokovic and Angelique Kerber are in first-round action at Wimbledon on Tuesday. By Howard Fendrich. UPCOMING: 750 words, photos. Early copy has moved.

WITH:

— TEN--WIMBLEDON-THE LATEST. Real-time updates throughout the day.

— TEN--WIMBLEDON GLANCE. UPCOMING: 300 words by 2300 GMT.

— Sidebars on merits.

CYC--TOUR DE FRANCE

VITTEL, France — A mass sprint finish is expected in Stage 4 to the spa town of Vittel, before the Tour de France gains altitude with the first real climbing test for the yellow jersey contenders. By Andrew Dampf. UPCOMING: 600 words by 1700 GMT, photos.

WITH:

— CYC--TOUR DE FRANCE-TASTE OF THE TOUR — A gastronomic, sporting and cultural glance at Stage 4. By Andrew Dampf and John Leicester. UPCOMING: 400 words by 1900 GMT, photos.

OLY--2024 BIDS-PARALYMPICS

The host city for the 2024 Paralympics will be selected without the Paralympic leadership having a say in whether Los Angeles or Paris is chosen. By Rob Harris. SENT: 410 words, photo.

OLY--PYEONGCHANG-KOREAS TENSIONS

SEOUL, South Korea — South Korea faces big obstacles in efforts to use Pyeongchang Winter Olympics to move toward reconciliation with North Korea. By Hyung-jin Kim. SENT: 1,300 words, photos.

WITH:

— OLY--PYEONGCHANG-KOREAN TENSION-TIMELINE — Ups and downs in 2 Koreas' sports diplomacy over the years. By Hyung-jin Kim. SENT: 700 words, photos.

SOC--SPAIN-TRANSFERS

MADRID — Argentina midfielder Ever Banega has started his second stint with Spanish club Sevilla after signing a three-year contract. SENT: 130 words.

SOC--SOUTH KOREA-SHIN

SEOUL, South Korea — South Korea appointed Shin Tae-yong head coach on Tuesday and charged the former Asian Champions League winner with taking the team to the 2018 World Cup finals. By John Duerden. SENT: 220 words.

CRI--ENGLAND-SOUTH AFRICA

LONDON — The prospect of both teams being led by new captains adds extra intrigue — and unpredictability — to the first test of England's four-match series against South Africa, starting Thursday. SENT: 720 words, photos.

CRI--PAKISTAN-AHMED

ISLAMABAD — Pakistan Cricket Board has appointed Sarfraz Ahmed test captain after the wicketkeeper-batsman led the national team to a surprise triumph at the Champions Trophy tournament in England last month. By Rizwan Ali. SENT: 280 words, photo.

RGU--BRITISH LIONS-NEW ZEALAND

WELLINGTON, New Zealand — The New Zealand All Blacks face a strain on their midfield resources as they attempt to regroup after last weekend's test loss to the British and Irish Lions and to prepare for the series-deciding third test in Auckland on Saturday. By Steve McMorran. SENT: 620 words, photos.

BKN--FREE AGENCY-DURANT

OAKLAND, California — The NBA Finals MVP gladly accepted a pay cut. One day shy of a year after announcing his decision to join the powerhouse Warriors, Kevin Durant took far less than he could have to help make sure they stay winners and chase more championships. By Janie McCauley. SENT: 790 words, photo.

HKN--NBA-STYLE FREE AGENCY

The NHL is becoming more like the NBA with top players forgoing longer, big-money contracts to pick their preferred destination, a trend that has added a new wrinkle to free agency. By Stephen Whyno. SENT: 700 words, photos.

HKN--STARS-RADULOV

DALLAS — Right winger Alexander Radulov got the richest contract given to an unrestricted free agent this offseason when he signed a $31.25 million, five-year deal with the Dallas Stars. SENT: 450 words, photo.

BBO--JULY FOURTH-ANTHEM

CHICAGO — The 1918 World Series opener proved key in US love affair with national anthem at sports events. By Don Babwin. SENT: 1,200 words, photos.

BBO--UMPIRE SUES MLB

CINCINNATI — Angel Hernandez, a big league umpire for nearly a quarter-century, sued Major League Baseball on Monday alleging race discrimination. SENT: 510 words, photos.

BBA--BLUE JAYS-YANKEES

NEW YORK — One big development for the banged-up Yankees as they've limped toward the All-Star break the past few weeks: Masahiro Tanaka is back in top form. By Mike Fitzpatrick. SENT: 950 words, photos.

BBO--MLB CAPSULES

WASHINGTON — Ryan Raburn drove in the game-winning run with two outs in the bottom of the ninth as the Washington Nationals survived another bullpen collapse for a 3-2 victory over the New York Mets on Monday night. SENT: 1,400 words, photos.

BBO--HOME RUN DERBY

NEW YORK — Aaron Judge and Gary Sanchez, the Baby Bombers who lead the New York Yankees' offense, will participate in the All-Star Home Run Derby at Miami on July 10. By Mike Fitzpatrick. SENT: 570 words, photos.

