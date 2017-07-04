Portugal suspects terrorism behind national armory thefts

LISBON, Portugal (AP) — Portugal's attorney general's office says it suspects international terrorism and arms trafficking are behind a theft last week at the country's national armory.

The attorney general's office said in a statement Tuesday the suspicions have prompted it to broaden the scope of its investigations into the theft of hand grenades, 9mm ammunition and possibly other weapons.

The robbery occurred last Wednesday at the Tancos Air Base, 100 kilometers (60 miles) north of Lisbon.

At the time, Defense Minister Azeredo Lopes said it was a "very professional" job.