T20 and ODI captain Sarfraz Ahmed to lead Pakistan in tests

ISLAMABAD (AP) — Pakistan Cricket Board has appointed Sarfraz Ahmed test captain after the wicketkeeper-batsman led the national team to a surprise triumph at the Champions Trophy tournament in England last month.

PCB chairman Shaharyar Khan announced the decision on Tuesday during a ceremony to honor the winning team at the prime minister's residence in Islamabad.

Ahmed already leads Pakistan in Twenty20s and ODIs. He has played 36 test matches since making his debut in 2010, scoring 2,089 runs at an average of 40.96 with three centuries and 13 half centuries.

Khan said he informed Ahmed about the PCB's decision just before Tuesday's ceremony.