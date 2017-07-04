Global Forecast as of 12:00 GMT Tuesday, July 4, 2017

City/Town, Country;Tuesday's Weather Condition;Tuesday's High Temp (C);Tuesday's Low Temp (C);Wednesday's Weather Condition;Wednesday's High Temp (C);Wednesday's Low Temp (C);Wednesday's Wind Direction;Wednesday's Wind Speed (KPH);Wednesday's Humidity (%);Wednesday's Chance of Precip. (%);Wednesday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;A t-storm in spots;29;24;A stray thunderstorm;28;24;SW;18;87%;85%;5

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Sunny and very warm;42;31;Sunny and hot;45;32;ENE;9;28%;0%;12

Aleppo, Syria;Sunny and hot;41;23;Sunny and hot;39;22;W;24;32%;0%;10

Algiers, Algeria;Sunny and breezy;27;20;Mostly sunny;29;22;ESE;12;58%;0%;9

Amsterdam, Netherlands;Nice with some sun;22;15;Partly sunny, nice;24;14;ENE;10;67%;44%;6

Anchorage, United States;Clouds and sun;17;11;Partly sunny;20;12;SW;8;71%;33%;5

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Sunny and very hot;43;28;Sunny and hot;43;28;SSW;12;14%;0%;9

Astana, Kazakhstan;Clouds and sun, warm;31;16;Not as warm;25;9;NE;20;44%;10%;7

Asuncion, Paraguay;Sunny and pleasant;24;15;Partly sunny, nice;26;16;NE;21;53%;2%;3

Athens, Greece;Sunshine, pleasant;29;23;Mostly sunny, breezy;31;23;NNW;26;39%;3%;9

Auckland, New Zealand;Partial sunshine;14;10;A few showers;14;10;ENE;7;75%;90%;2

Baghdad, Iraq;Sunny and hot;49;32;Sunny and hot;48;31;NW;26;10%;0%;10

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;A t-storm in spots;34;24;A stray thunderstorm;35;24;SSW;8;61%;55%;7

Bangalore, India;Variable cloudiness;29;20;Mostly cloudy;29;21;WSW;21;58%;36%;9

Bangkok, Thailand;A stray thunderstorm;32;25;A stray thunderstorm;32;26;SW;11;72%;79%;7

Barcelona, Spain;Sunny and pleasant;27;19;Partly sunny;27;20;NE;12;65%;1%;8

Beijing, China;A stray p.m. t-storm;27;23;Mostly cloudy, humid;30;23;ESE;8;79%;70%;3

Belgrade, Serbia;Sunny and pleasant;29;14;Mostly sunny;31;17;N;6;37%;5%;7

Berlin, Germany;Clouds and sun;20;12;Partly sunny;20;11;NNW;8;63%;27%;4

Bogota, Colombia;Clouds and sun;17;10;Rather cloudy;18;10;SE;11;74%;44%;12

Brasilia, Brazil;Sunny and breezy;21;10;Plenty of sun;21;10;ESE;23;52%;3%;6

Bratislava, Slovakia;Clouds and sun;27;15;A t-storm in spots;31;17;NNE;9;44%;66%;7

Brussels, Belgium;Decreasing clouds;24;14;Humid with some sun;25;15;NE;5;60%;28%;5

Bucharest, Romania;Decreasing clouds;25;13;Mostly sunny, nice;28;15;SSW;8;49%;5%;8

Budapest, Hungary;Mostly sunny, nice;28;14;Clouds and sun, nice;31;16;WSW;10;39%;49%;7

Buenos Aires, Argentina;Mostly sunny, mild;20;14;Spotty showers;17;10;WNW;17;74%;71%;1

Bujumbura, Burundi;A.M. showers, cloudy;29;17;Cloudy;29;16;NW;8;36%;44%;5

Busan, South Korea;Showers and t-storms;29;23;Rain in the morning;27;23;E;12;83%;93%;7

Cairo, Egypt;Sunny and hot;39;24;Sunny and very warm;37;24;N;14;33%;0%;10

Cape Town, South Africa;Clearing;19;8;Clouds and sun, warm;21;14;N;7;67%;0%;2

Caracas, Venezuela;A t-storm in spots;28;20;A t-storm in spots;28;21;SSE;6;62%;64%;11

Chennai, India;Warm with some sun;36;29;Mostly cloudy, hot;40;29;SSW;15;46%;54%;8

Chicago, United States;Variable cloudiness;26;19;More clouds than sun;27;20;E;12;57%;14%;6

Colombo, Sri Lanka;Showers;31;27;Spotty showers;30;26;WSW;14;76%;95%;10

Copenhagen, Denmark;Clouds and sunshine;19;11;Variable cloudiness;19;10;WNW;14;60%;4%;5

Dakar, Senegal;Mostly sunny, breezy;30;25;Sunny and breezy;30;25;NNW;24;72%;8%;11

Dallas, United States;A strong t-storm;35;24;Rain, a thunderstorm;32;25;SE;12;68%;80%;9

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;Partly sunny;29;21;A shower in places;30;21;SSE;19;70%;54%;6

Delhi, India;Decreasing clouds;36;27;Sun and some clouds;35;26;ENE;13;72%;51%;9

Denver, United States;Partly sunny;33;16;Clouds and sun, warm;35;18;SSW;9;21%;18%;9

Dhaka, Bangladesh;A couple of t-storms;32;26;Showers and t-storms;33;26;SSE;16;79%;79%;6

Dili, East Timor;A stray p.m. t-storm;31;22;A t-storm in spots;31;22;SSE;8;75%;66%;5

Dublin, Ireland;Rain and drizzle;19;12;More clouds than sun;20;12;S;13;80%;44%;3

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Clouds and sun, warm;37;22;Partly sunny, warm;36;22;N;13;21%;26%;8

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;Mostly sunny, nice;25;20;A t-storm in spots;25;19;NNE;13;81%;74%;7

Hanoi, Vietnam;A p.m. t-storm;35;26;Cloudy, a t-storm;33;26;ESE;8;84%;78%;9

Harare, Zimbabwe;Partly sunny;19;8;Spotty showers;19;7;SE;8;64%;70%;5

Havana, Cuba;A t-storm in spots;31;24;A t-storm in spots;31;24;E;12;67%;64%;11

Helsinki, Finland;Showers and t-storms;17;10;A morning t-storm;16;8;WNW;22;68%;65%;5

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;A t-storm around;33;25;Cloudy, a t-storm;33;25;SW;13;77%;64%;7

Hong Kong, China;Showery;31;27;Cloudy with showers;31;27;SE;15;76%;94%;9

Honolulu, United States;Partly sunny, breezy;30;24;Lots of sun, nice;30;24;ENE;24;55%;15%;12

Hyderabad, India;Cloudy with a shower;32;23;A t-storm around;30;23;WSW;19;63%;55%;9

Islamabad, Pakistan;Windy this afternoon;28;27;A t-storm, warmer;36;26;NE;19;62%;79%;10

Istanbul, Turkey;A t-storm in spots;23;21;Sunshine and nice;27;21;ENE;20;50%;0%;8

Jakarta, Indonesia;Clouds and sun;33;24;Spotty showers;32;24;E;9;69%;70%;6

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Sunshine, very hot;43;30;Sunny and very warm;39;29;NNE;19;42%;0%;12

Johannesburg, South Africa;Partly sunny;17;5;Nice with sunshine;20;4;S;9;45%;0%;5

Kabul, Afghanistan;Hot with sunshine;38;17;Mostly sunny;34;17;N;9;15%;2%;11

Karachi, Pakistan;Windy with some sun;33;30;A shower in spots;34;30;WSW;30;62%;56%;10

Kathmandu, Nepal;A shower or t-storm;27;21;Showers and t-storms;26;21;SE;9;83%;94%;6

Khartoum, Sudan;Sun and some clouds;39;28;A t-storm around;39;27;SSW;26;46%;44%;11

Kiev, Ukraine;Sunshine, pleasant;25;11;Partial sunshine;23;13;W;20;42%;27%;6

Kingston, Jamaica;Showers and t-storms;32;26;A t-storm in spots;33;27;E;24;64%;65%;11

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;Clearing;30;20;Partly sunny, nice;28;19;WSW;8;63%;11%;6

Kolkata, India;A couple of t-storms;34;27;A stray thunderstorm;32;26;SSW;11;73%;78%;6

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;A t-storm in spots;32;24;A shower or t-storm;32;24;ESE;11;77%;79%;8

La Paz, Bolivia;Sunny and mild;15;-4;Mostly sunny, mild;14;-6;NE;9;24%;0%;8

Lagos, Nigeria;A stray thunderstorm;29;23;A stray thunderstorm;28;23;SW;11;84%;86%;8

Lima, Peru;Turning sunny;21;16;Clouds, then sun;21;16;S;11;68%;28%;5

Lisbon, Portugal;Lots of sun, cooler;29;18;Some sun, pleasant;25;16;WNW;14;61%;28%;7

London, United Kingdom;Clouds and sun;23;16;Sun and some clouds;26;16;E;9;56%;27%;6

Los Angeles, United States;Clouds, then sun;29;18;Clouds breaking;30;19;S;10;51%;12%;9

Luanda, Angola;Turning sunny;26;18;Mostly sunny;24;19;SSW;9;79%;25%;6

Madrid, Spain;Sunny and hot;36;20;Very hot;37;20;WSW;11;28%;64%;8

Male, Maldives;Partly sunny;31;29;Mostly cloudy;31;28;WNW;18;68%;57%;7

Manaus, Brazil;A shower;31;23;Afternoon showers;31;24;SSW;10;70%;79%;6

Manila, Philippines;Thunderstorm;31;25;A p.m. t-storm;32;25;SSW;10;76%;82%;8

Melbourne, Australia;Clouds and sun;15;8;A shower;14;6;WNW;15;72%;58%;2

Mexico City, Mexico;A t-storm in spots;22;13;A t-storm in spots;23;13;S;10;53%;74%;15

Miami, United States;A shower or two;32;28;A morning shower;32;27;E;14;65%;79%;11

Minsk, Belarus;Showers and t-storms;20;9;Showers and t-storms;18;7;W;17;67%;82%;5

Mogadishu, Somalia;Cloudy with a shower;33;25;A morning shower;30;25;SSW;22;66%;78%;8

Montevideo, Uruguay;Sunny and pleasant;19;12;An afternoon shower;19;12;NNW;21;66%;83%;2

Montreal, Canada;Partly sunny;24;14;Sunny and nice;27;17;SSE;0;54%;2%;7

Moscow, Russia;Rain, a thunderstorm;20;11;A little rain;20;11;WNW;10;55%;81%;5

Mumbai, India;Showers;32;26;Showers;32;26;WSW;19;79%;91%;9

Nairobi, Kenya;Low clouds;21;13;Occasional rain;23;11;ENE;10;63%;66%;7

New York, United States;Mostly sunny;29;20;Sunshine, pleasant;28;19;ESE;11;51%;7%;8

Nicosia, Cyprus;Sunny and very hot;40;22;Sunny and hot;37;22;NW;13;36%;0%;9

Novosibirsk, Russia;Rain and drizzle;23;16;Afternoon showers;22;8;WSW;17;87%;100%;5

Osaka-shi, Japan;Tropical rainstorm;29;23;Cloudy with t-storms;27;20;NNE;10;82%;88%;5

Oslo, Norway;Clouds and sun;20;9;Partly sunny;19;9;WSW;8;42%;34%;5

Ottawa, Canada;Partly sunny;25;11;Sunshine, pleasant;27;13;S;6;55%;4%;8

Pago Pago, American Samoa;Cloudy;28;25;A morning shower;29;26;ESE;11;82%;70%;5

Panama City, Panama;Couple of t-storms;30;25;Couple of t-storms;30;25;NW;9;82%;83%;8

Paramaribo, Suriname;Partly sunny;32;23;Mostly sunny;32;23;E;10;68%;44%;10

Paris, France;Turning out cloudy;28;16;Partly sunny;30;20;ENE;11;52%;27%;6

Perth, Australia;Clouds and sun;14;8;Morning showers;14;6;S;18;75%;100%;2

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;A p.m. t-storm;33;25;A t-storm or two;33;25;WSW;10;70%;73%;8

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;Sun and clouds;31;23;Clouds and sun;31;23;SE;11;70%;16%;6

Port-au-prince, Haiti;A t-storm in spots;34;23;A t-storm in spots;34;24;ESE;11;53%;64%;10

Prague, Czech Republic;Sunny intervals;23;12;A t-storm in spots;26;14;NNE;10;57%;67%;6

Pyongyang, North Korea;Partly sunny, warm;33;20;Partly sunny, warm;34;22;W;7;54%;5%;8

Quito, Ecuador;Inc. clouds;21;10;A little rain;21;9;SSW;12;56%;74%;9

Rabat, Morocco;Sunny and nice;26;19;Clouds and sun, nice;25;18;NW;14;67%;25%;9

Recife, Brazil;A shower or two;28;23;A shower or two;27;23;SSE;20;77%;96%;3

Reykjavik, Iceland;A shower or two;13;9;Occasional rain;13;11;SE;26;70%;80%;1

Riga, Latvia;Showers and t-storms;17;11;Showers and t-storms;18;9;NW;18;63%;76%;5

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;Periods of sun, nice;22;16;A shower in spots;23;17;ENE;9;72%;43%;4

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Plenty of sunshine;42;29;Sunshine and hot;46;28;NNE;17;5%;0%;13

Rome, Italy;Mostly sunny;32;16;Mostly sunny, warm;34;17;W;11;36%;2%;8

Saint Petersburg, Russia;Clouds and sun;20;11;A shower or two;18;10;W;13;80%;67%;3

San Francisco, United States;Not as warm;19;14;Turning sunny;19;13;W;18;69%;1%;8

San Jose, Costa Rica;Couple of t-storms;25;18;Couple of t-storms;25;18;E;12;77%;83%;9

San Juan, Puerto Rico;A t-storm in spots;29;26;A shower or two;30;26;E;17;74%;75%;10

San Salvador, El Salvador;Couple of t-storms;25;19;A shower or t-storm;24;19;NNE;7;98%;81%;10

Sana'a, Yemen;Partly sunny;30;15;An afternoon shower;29;15;W;10;25%;64%;14

Santiago, Chile;Colder with a shower;8;0;Periods of sun;12;4;NW;6;56%;35%;2

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;A t-storm in spots;31;24;A t-storm in spots;30;24;N;10;79%;67%;9

Sao Paulo, Brazil;Dimmed sunshine, hot;33;16;Partly sunny, cooler;24;12;NW;11;56%;8%;7

Seattle, United States;Partly sunny;24;13;Sunny and nice;27;14;N;11;46%;3%;7

Seoul, South Korea;Clouds and sun;32;24;Clouds breaking;32;24;NNE;6;63%;5%;8

Shanghai, China;Rain and drizzle;33;25;Rain and drizzle;34;26;SSE;9;75%;87%;8

Singapore, Singapore;Periods of sun;32;27;A t-storm in spots;30;27;SSE;11;77%;58%;4

Sofia, Bulgaria;Partly sunny, warmer;26;11;Mostly sunny;27;12;SSE;10;50%;4%;8

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;Brief showers;30;25;A stray shower;30;25;E;22;73%;65%;12

Stockholm, Sweden;Partly sunny, cool;18;10;Variable clouds;19;9;NNW;16;42%;21%;5

Sydney, Australia;Nice with sunshine;21;10;Partly sunny;20;9;W;17;56%;4%;3

Taipei City, Taiwan;Thunderstorms;34;27;Cloudy, a t-storm;34;26;NNE;8;67%;74%;9

Tallinn, Estonia;Showers and t-storms;18;11;A morning t-storm;16;11;WNW;22;68%;63%;5

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Mostly sunny and hot;38;25;Mostly sunny and hot;40;25;SE;12;23%;6%;8

Tbilisi, Georgia;Sunny and very hot;36;21;Not as hot;31;21;NW;35;49%;27%;8

Tehran, Iran;Mostly sunny and hot;40;25;Sunny and very warm;39;25;NE;15;8%;0%;11

Tel Aviv, Israel;Sunny and very warm;35;26;Mostly sunny;31;25;W;13;60%;1%;10

Tirana, Albania;Sunshine and warmer;34;17;Mostly sunny, warm;35;18;E;8;26%;0%;8

Tokyo, Japan;A shower in the p.m.;30;23;A p.m. t-storm;31;22;ENE;13;75%;82%;8

Toronto, Canada;Sunshine and nice;22;14;Sunny and beautiful;22;15;NE;12;69%;2%;7

Tripoli, Libya;Sunny and pleasant;28;21;Sunny and nice;29;22;E;13;53%;0%;10

Tunis, Tunisia;Nice with sunshine;31;20;Plenty of sun;33;21;SE;15;44%;0%;9

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;Partly sunny, cooler;23;9;Cloudy with a shower;23;12;SE;10;42%;86%;6

Vancouver, Canada;Mostly sunny, nice;23;12;Sunshine, pleasant;27;15;NNE;6;44%;0%;7

Vienna, Austria;Partly sunny;27;14;A t-storm in spots;31;16;NNW;9;43%;66%;7

Vientiane, Laos;Rain this morning;27;24;A stray p.m. t-storm;28;24;ENE;7;81%;72%;9

Vilnius, Lithuania;Showers and t-storms;17;9;Showers and t-storms;18;8;WNW;13;72%;78%;5

Warsaw, Poland;A t-storm in spots;21;10;A morning t-storm;20;10;W;15;61%;57%;5

Wellington, New Zealand;Mostly sunny;9;6;Sunny;10;7;S;21;61%;57%;2

Yangon, Myanmar;Cloudy, a t-storm;29;25;A t-storm in spots;29;25;S;9;78%;80%;5

Yerevan, Armenia;Sunny and very hot;40;22;Very hot;38;21;NE;9;28%;30%;9

