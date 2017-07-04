Global Forecast as of 12:00 GMT Tuesday, July 4, 2017

City/Town, Country;Tuesday's Weather Condition;Tuesday's High Temp (F);Tuesday's Low Temp (F);Wednesday's Weather Condition;Wednesday's High Temp (F);Wednesday's Low Temp (F);Wednesday's Wind Direction;Wednesday's Wind Speed (MPH);Wednesday's Humidity (%);Wednesday's Chance of Precip. (%);Wednesday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;A t-storm in spots;85;75;A stray thunderstorm;82;75;SW;11;87%;85%;5

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Sunny and very warm;108;88;Sunny and hot;113;89;ENE;6;28%;0%;12

Aleppo, Syria;Sunny and hot;105;73;Sunny and hot;103;71;W;15;32%;0%;10

Algiers, Algeria;Sunny and breezy;80;67;Mostly sunny;85;72;ESE;8;58%;0%;9

Amsterdam, Netherlands;Nice with some sun;72;59;Partly sunny, nice;74;58;ENE;6;67%;44%;6

Anchorage, United States;Clouds and sun;62;52;Partly sunny;69;54;SW;5;71%;33%;5

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Sunny and very hot;110;82;Sunny and hot;109;82;SSW;8;14%;0%;9

Astana, Kazakhstan;Clouds and sun, warm;88;61;Not as warm;78;49;NE;12;44%;10%;7

Asuncion, Paraguay;Sunny and pleasant;75;60;Partly sunny, nice;78;61;NE;13;53%;2%;3

Athens, Greece;Sunshine, pleasant;85;73;Mostly sunny, breezy;87;74;NNW;16;39%;3%;9

Auckland, New Zealand;Partial sunshine;58;49;A few showers;58;50;ENE;4;75%;90%;2

Baghdad, Iraq;Sunny and hot;119;90;Sunny and hot;119;88;NW;16;10%;0%;10

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;A t-storm in spots;93;75;A stray thunderstorm;96;76;SSW;5;61%;55%;7

Bangalore, India;Variable cloudiness;84;69;Mostly cloudy;85;69;WSW;13;58%;36%;9

Bangkok, Thailand;A stray thunderstorm;90;78;A stray thunderstorm;89;79;SW;7;72%;79%;7

Barcelona, Spain;Sunny and pleasant;81;66;Partly sunny;80;69;NE;8;65%;1%;8

Beijing, China;A stray p.m. t-storm;81;73;Mostly cloudy, humid;86;73;ESE;5;79%;70%;3

Belgrade, Serbia;Sunny and pleasant;84;58;Mostly sunny;88;62;N;4;37%;5%;7

Berlin, Germany;Clouds and sun;68;53;Partly sunny;67;52;NNW;5;63%;27%;4

Bogota, Colombia;Clouds and sun;63;49;Rather cloudy;65;50;SE;7;74%;44%;12

Brasilia, Brazil;Sunny and breezy;70;50;Plenty of sun;70;50;ESE;14;52%;3%;6

Bratislava, Slovakia;Clouds and sun;81;59;A t-storm in spots;87;63;NNE;6;44%;66%;7

Brussels, Belgium;Decreasing clouds;75;57;Humid with some sun;78;60;NE;3;60%;28%;5

Bucharest, Romania;Decreasing clouds;78;56;Mostly sunny, nice;82;60;SSW;5;49%;5%;8

Budapest, Hungary;Mostly sunny, nice;82;57;Clouds and sun, nice;87;60;WSW;6;39%;49%;7

Buenos Aires, Argentina;Mostly sunny, mild;69;58;Spotty showers;62;50;WNW;11;74%;71%;1

Bujumbura, Burundi;A.M. showers, cloudy;83;63;Cloudy;84;62;NW;5;36%;44%;5

Busan, South Korea;Showers and t-storms;84;73;Rain in the morning;81;74;E;8;83%;93%;7

Cairo, Egypt;Sunny and hot;102;76;Sunny and very warm;98;75;N;9;33%;0%;10

Cape Town, South Africa;Clearing;67;46;Clouds and sun, warm;70;57;N;4;67%;0%;2

Caracas, Venezuela;A t-storm in spots;82;68;A t-storm in spots;82;69;SSE;3;62%;64%;11

Chennai, India;Warm with some sun;97;85;Mostly cloudy, hot;103;85;SSW;10;46%;54%;8

Chicago, United States;Variable cloudiness;78;67;More clouds than sun;81;68;E;8;57%;14%;6

Colombo, Sri Lanka;Showers;89;80;Spotty showers;86;79;WSW;8;76%;95%;10

Copenhagen, Denmark;Clouds and sunshine;67;51;Variable cloudiness;67;51;WNW;9;60%;4%;5

Dakar, Senegal;Mostly sunny, breezy;87;77;Sunny and breezy;86;77;NNW;15;72%;8%;11

Dallas, United States;A strong t-storm;95;76;Rain, a thunderstorm;90;76;SE;7;68%;80%;9

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;Partly sunny;84;69;A shower in places;86;70;SSE;12;70%;54%;6

Delhi, India;Decreasing clouds;97;81;Sun and some clouds;95;79;ENE;8;72%;51%;9

Denver, United States;Partly sunny;91;61;Clouds and sun, warm;94;64;SSW;5;21%;18%;9

Dhaka, Bangladesh;A couple of t-storms;90;80;Showers and t-storms;92;80;SSE;10;79%;79%;6

Dili, East Timor;A stray p.m. t-storm;88;72;A t-storm in spots;87;72;SSE;5;75%;66%;5

Dublin, Ireland;Rain and drizzle;66;54;More clouds than sun;69;54;S;8;80%;44%;3

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Clouds and sun, warm;99;72;Partly sunny, warm;97;72;N;8;21%;26%;8

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;Mostly sunny, nice;76;67;A t-storm in spots;76;66;NNE;8;81%;74%;7

Hanoi, Vietnam;A p.m. t-storm;94;78;Cloudy, a t-storm;91;79;ESE;5;84%;78%;9

Harare, Zimbabwe;Partly sunny;67;47;Spotty showers;66;44;SE;5;64%;70%;5

Havana, Cuba;A t-storm in spots;87;74;A t-storm in spots;88;75;E;8;67%;64%;11

Helsinki, Finland;Showers and t-storms;62;50;A morning t-storm;61;47;WNW;14;68%;65%;5

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;A t-storm around;91;76;Cloudy, a t-storm;91;77;SW;8;77%;64%;7

Hong Kong, China;Showery;88;80;Cloudy with showers;88;80;SE;10;76%;94%;9

Honolulu, United States;Partly sunny, breezy;86;75;Lots of sun, nice;86;75;ENE;15;55%;15%;12

Hyderabad, India;Cloudy with a shower;90;74;A t-storm around;86;73;WSW;12;63%;55%;9

Islamabad, Pakistan;Windy this afternoon;82;80;A t-storm, warmer;97;79;NE;12;62%;79%;10

Istanbul, Turkey;A t-storm in spots;73;69;Sunshine and nice;80;70;ENE;13;50%;0%;8

Jakarta, Indonesia;Clouds and sun;91;76;Spotty showers;90;75;E;6;69%;70%;6

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Sunshine, very hot;110;85;Sunny and very warm;102;85;NNE;12;42%;0%;12

Johannesburg, South Africa;Partly sunny;63;41;Nice with sunshine;68;38;S;5;45%;0%;5

Kabul, Afghanistan;Hot with sunshine;100;63;Mostly sunny;94;63;N;6;15%;2%;11

Karachi, Pakistan;Windy with some sun;91;85;A shower in spots;92;85;WSW;19;62%;56%;10

Kathmandu, Nepal;A shower or t-storm;81;70;Showers and t-storms;80;69;SE;5;83%;94%;6

Khartoum, Sudan;Sun and some clouds;102;82;A t-storm around;102;81;SSW;16;46%;44%;11

Kiev, Ukraine;Sunshine, pleasant;77;52;Partial sunshine;73;55;W;12;42%;27%;6

Kingston, Jamaica;Showers and t-storms;89;79;A t-storm in spots;91;80;E;15;64%;65%;11

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;Clearing;86;67;Partly sunny, nice;83;66;WSW;5;63%;11%;6

Kolkata, India;A couple of t-storms;94;80;A stray thunderstorm;90;80;SSW;7;73%;78%;6

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;A t-storm in spots;89;76;A shower or t-storm;89;75;ESE;7;77%;79%;8

La Paz, Bolivia;Sunny and mild;58;24;Mostly sunny, mild;57;22;NE;6;24%;0%;8

Lagos, Nigeria;A stray thunderstorm;84;74;A stray thunderstorm;82;74;SW;7;84%;86%;8

Lima, Peru;Turning sunny;70;61;Clouds, then sun;70;62;S;7;68%;28%;5

Lisbon, Portugal;Lots of sun, cooler;84;64;Some sun, pleasant;77;62;WNW;9;61%;28%;7

London, United Kingdom;Clouds and sun;74;60;Sun and some clouds;79;60;E;5;56%;27%;6

Los Angeles, United States;Clouds, then sun;85;64;Clouds breaking;86;66;S;6;51%;12%;9

Luanda, Angola;Turning sunny;79;65;Mostly sunny;76;67;SSW;6;79%;25%;6

Madrid, Spain;Sunny and hot;98;68;Very hot;98;68;WSW;7;28%;64%;8

Male, Maldives;Partly sunny;89;83;Mostly cloudy;88;83;WNW;11;68%;57%;7

Manaus, Brazil;A shower;87;74;Afternoon showers;88;75;SSW;6;70%;79%;6

Manila, Philippines;Thunderstorm;87;78;A p.m. t-storm;90;78;SSW;6;76%;82%;8

Melbourne, Australia;Clouds and sun;59;47;A shower;57;42;WNW;10;72%;58%;2

Mexico City, Mexico;A t-storm in spots;71;55;A t-storm in spots;73;55;S;6;53%;74%;15

Miami, United States;A shower or two;89;82;A morning shower;89;81;E;9;65%;79%;11

Minsk, Belarus;Showers and t-storms;69;48;Showers and t-storms;65;44;W;11;67%;82%;5

Mogadishu, Somalia;Cloudy with a shower;91;77;A morning shower;86;76;SSW;14;66%;78%;8

Montevideo, Uruguay;Sunny and pleasant;66;54;An afternoon shower;66;53;NNW;13;66%;83%;2

Montreal, Canada;Partly sunny;75;57;Sunny and nice;80;62;SSE;0;54%;2%;7

Moscow, Russia;Rain, a thunderstorm;68;52;A little rain;68;52;WNW;6;55%;81%;5

Mumbai, India;Showers;90;79;Showers;90;79;WSW;12;79%;91%;9

Nairobi, Kenya;Low clouds;70;55;Occasional rain;74;52;ENE;6;63%;66%;7

New York, United States;Mostly sunny;84;68;Sunshine, pleasant;83;67;ESE;7;51%;7%;8

Nicosia, Cyprus;Sunny and very hot;103;72;Sunny and hot;98;71;NW;8;36%;0%;9

Novosibirsk, Russia;Rain and drizzle;73;61;Afternoon showers;72;47;WSW;11;87%;100%;5

Osaka-shi, Japan;Tropical rainstorm;84;74;Cloudy with t-storms;80;68;NNE;6;82%;88%;5

Oslo, Norway;Clouds and sun;67;49;Partly sunny;67;48;WSW;5;42%;34%;5

Ottawa, Canada;Partly sunny;77;52;Sunshine, pleasant;80;56;S;4;55%;4%;8

Pago Pago, American Samoa;Cloudy;83;78;A morning shower;83;78;ESE;7;82%;70%;5

Panama City, Panama;Couple of t-storms;85;77;Couple of t-storms;86;76;NW;6;82%;83%;8

Paramaribo, Suriname;Partly sunny;90;73;Mostly sunny;90;74;E;6;68%;44%;10

Paris, France;Turning out cloudy;82;61;Partly sunny;87;68;ENE;7;52%;27%;6

Perth, Australia;Clouds and sun;57;47;Morning showers;57;44;S;11;75%;100%;2

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;A p.m. t-storm;91;77;A t-storm or two;92;76;WSW;6;70%;73%;8

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;Sun and clouds;87;74;Clouds and sun;88;73;SE;7;70%;16%;6

Port-au-prince, Haiti;A t-storm in spots;93;73;A t-storm in spots;93;75;ESE;7;53%;64%;10

Prague, Czech Republic;Sunny intervals;74;54;A t-storm in spots;79;58;NNE;6;57%;67%;6

Pyongyang, North Korea;Partly sunny, warm;91;68;Partly sunny, warm;93;72;W;4;54%;5%;8

Quito, Ecuador;Inc. clouds;70;49;A little rain;70;49;SSW;8;56%;74%;9

Rabat, Morocco;Sunny and nice;78;66;Clouds and sun, nice;76;65;NW;9;67%;25%;9

Recife, Brazil;A shower or two;82;74;A shower or two;81;74;SSE;13;77%;96%;3

Reykjavik, Iceland;A shower or two;55;49;Occasional rain;55;51;SE;16;70%;80%;1

Riga, Latvia;Showers and t-storms;63;51;Showers and t-storms;64;48;NW;11;63%;76%;5

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;Periods of sun, nice;72;62;A shower in spots;73;63;ENE;5;72%;43%;4

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Plenty of sunshine;108;84;Sunshine and hot;114;82;NNE;11;5%;0%;13

Rome, Italy;Mostly sunny;89;62;Mostly sunny, warm;93;62;W;7;36%;2%;8

Saint Petersburg, Russia;Clouds and sun;68;51;A shower or two;64;51;W;8;80%;67%;3

San Francisco, United States;Not as warm;66;57;Turning sunny;67;55;W;11;69%;1%;8

San Jose, Costa Rica;Couple of t-storms;77;65;Couple of t-storms;78;64;E;8;77%;83%;9

San Juan, Puerto Rico;A t-storm in spots;84;79;A shower or two;86;79;E;11;74%;75%;10

San Salvador, El Salvador;Couple of t-storms;77;66;A shower or t-storm;74;66;NNE;4;98%;81%;10

Sana'a, Yemen;Partly sunny;86;60;An afternoon shower;85;59;W;6;25%;64%;14

Santiago, Chile;Colder with a shower;47;32;Periods of sun;53;40;NW;4;56%;35%;2

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;A t-storm in spots;88;75;A t-storm in spots;85;75;N;6;79%;67%;9

Sao Paulo, Brazil;Dimmed sunshine, hot;92;61;Partly sunny, cooler;76;54;NW;7;56%;8%;7

Seattle, United States;Partly sunny;76;55;Sunny and nice;81;58;N;7;46%;3%;7

Seoul, South Korea;Clouds and sun;89;75;Clouds breaking;90;75;NNE;4;63%;5%;8

Shanghai, China;Rain and drizzle;91;77;Rain and drizzle;93;79;SSE;5;75%;87%;8

Singapore, Singapore;Periods of sun;90;80;A t-storm in spots;86;80;SSE;7;77%;58%;4

Sofia, Bulgaria;Partly sunny, warmer;78;52;Mostly sunny;80;54;SSE;6;50%;4%;8

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;Brief showers;85;77;A stray shower;87;77;E;14;73%;65%;12

Stockholm, Sweden;Partly sunny, cool;64;50;Variable clouds;67;48;NNW;10;42%;21%;5

Sydney, Australia;Nice with sunshine;69;50;Partly sunny;69;48;W;11;56%;4%;3

Taipei City, Taiwan;Thunderstorms;93;80;Cloudy, a t-storm;94;79;NNE;5;67%;74%;9

Tallinn, Estonia;Showers and t-storms;64;52;A morning t-storm;61;51;WNW;14;68%;63%;5

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Mostly sunny and hot;101;77;Mostly sunny and hot;104;77;SE;7;23%;6%;8

Tbilisi, Georgia;Sunny and very hot;98;71;Not as hot;89;69;NW;22;49%;27%;8

Tehran, Iran;Mostly sunny and hot;105;76;Sunny and very warm;103;77;NE;9;8%;0%;11

Tel Aviv, Israel;Sunny and very warm;95;78;Mostly sunny;88;77;W;8;60%;1%;10

Tirana, Albania;Sunshine and warmer;93;62;Mostly sunny, warm;96;64;E;5;26%;0%;8

Tokyo, Japan;A shower in the p.m.;86;74;A p.m. t-storm;88;72;ENE;8;75%;82%;8

Toronto, Canada;Sunshine and nice;72;58;Sunny and beautiful;72;59;NE;8;69%;2%;7

Tripoli, Libya;Sunny and pleasant;83;70;Sunny and nice;85;71;E;8;53%;0%;10

Tunis, Tunisia;Nice with sunshine;87;67;Plenty of sun;92;70;SE;9;44%;0%;9

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;Partly sunny, cooler;73;48;Cloudy with a shower;73;54;SE;6;42%;86%;6

Vancouver, Canada;Mostly sunny, nice;74;54;Sunshine, pleasant;80;58;NNE;4;44%;0%;7

Vienna, Austria;Partly sunny;81;57;A t-storm in spots;88;61;NNW;5;43%;66%;7

Vientiane, Laos;Rain this morning;80;76;A stray p.m. t-storm;83;76;ENE;4;81%;72%;9

Vilnius, Lithuania;Showers and t-storms;63;49;Showers and t-storms;65;46;WNW;8;72%;78%;5

Warsaw, Poland;A t-storm in spots;70;50;A morning t-storm;68;49;W;9;61%;57%;5

Wellington, New Zealand;Mostly sunny;49;43;Sunny;51;44;S;13;61%;57%;2

Yangon, Myanmar;Cloudy, a t-storm;84;76;A t-storm in spots;85;76;S;6;78%;80%;5

Yerevan, Armenia;Sunny and very hot;104;72;Very hot;100;70;NE;6;28%;30%;9

