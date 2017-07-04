Another Chinese bike sharing company crashes and burns

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) -- Just a little over a week after Chongqing-based Wukong Bike went belly up on June 13, Beijing-based 3Vbike bit the dust on June 21, after more than 1,000 of its bikes disappeared, reports the Global Times.

The company announced that all operations ceased on June 21 and stated the reason for its closure was because most of its bicycles had been stolen.

Company founder Wu Shenghua was quoted in the article as saying on Monday, "Without results in the first round of fundraising, I purchased 1,000 bikes on my own. Now, there are only tens of bikes left. In some areas, we have none left. We can't survive like this."

The only functional part of 3Vbike's app now tells the company's purported 11,000 users to claim their deposits as soon as possible. Wu claims that 95 percent of these deposits have been returned 3Vbike's customers.

Wu, who had never been involved in the bicycle industry before, spent 700,000 yuan (US$103,000) of his own money to supplement an initial capital of 100,000 yuan so he could spread the operation across the third-tier cities of Baoding, Langfang and Qinhuangdao in Hebei Province as well as Putian in Fujian Province.

According the South China Morning Post, the company had pleaded for customers to return the bikes last month, but only about 10 percent were handed back.

Unsurprisingly, Wu told the media that he is no longer optimistic about the bike sharing model. He believes if he had thousands more bicycles, his company could have survived longer, but it would be only a matter of time for the losses to start piling up.

The bike sharing market in China has become ferociously competitive with 30 such companies and 57 of the market being controlled by Mobike and 30 percent held by ofo, according to a market report by sootoo.com. Many Chinese cities have become flooded with discarded bikes and massive "bike graveyards" have been created to try and manage the chaos.