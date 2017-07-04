Paraguay President to visit Taiwan to mark 60 years of diplomatic relations

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) - Paraguay's President Horacio Cartes is slated to visit Taiwan between July 11 and 13 as part of the celebrations to mark the 60th anniversary of Taiwan-Paraguay diplomatic relations, Taiwan’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA) announced Tuesday.

The ministry said the Presidential Office will host a state banquet that goes with the state visit, while the ministry is also putting up a series of events to mark the completion of 60 years of diplomatic relations between the two countries.

During his visit, Cartes will also meet with Taiwanese business leaders to strengthen economic cooperation between the two countries, according the MOFA.

This is the Paraguayan president’s third visit to the nation since taking office in August, 2013.

The governments of the Republic of China and Paraguay established diplomatic ties on July 8, 1957. The two have since remained in close cooperation in various fields, including business, medical and science, education, and agriculture.

In May, President of Paraguay's congress Roberto Acevedo Quevedo led a delegation of Senators to Taiwan at the invitation of Taiwan’s government.

The delegation met with President Tsai Ing-wen at the Presidential Office, in which Tsai expressed gratitude to the Republic of Paraguay for its continuous support of Taiwan’s international participation.

A 10-member high-level delegation will also represent Paraguay alongside President Cartes on the July trip, including the President of the Supreme Court of Justice Dr. Luis María Benítez Riera, Senator Juan Dario Monges, Paraguayan Chamber of Senators ROC Friendship Committee Chairman Victor Bogado, Senator Zulma Gomez, Foreign Minister Eladio Loizaga, General Secretary of the Presidency Juan Carlos Lopez Moreira, Minister and Political Advisor to the President Darío Filártiga, Private Secretary to the President Arnaldo Franco, Minister of Public Health and Social Welfare Antonio Barrios, and Minister of Industry and Commerce Gustavo Leite.