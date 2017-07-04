Air India flight takes off with faulty AC leaving passengers gasping for air

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – With 150 passengers on board, domestic Air India flight AI880 took off without a working air conditioning system.

Passengers were not very pleased with the situation and created a ruckus on board when they found out the airplane’s AC was not going to be turned on as promised.

Air India Flight AI880 took off from Bagdogra, a census town in Darjeeling district in the Indian state of West Bengal for the capital city Delhi at 1.50pm on Sunday with a non-functioning AC and when the passengers complained they were told the AC would be turned on as soon as the flight took off.

According to reports, Air India said it was a technical matter and an investigation would be initiated.

The government of India announced on Wednesday it was going to privatize the airline as a result of the high debt and low profit turnover compared to fast -growing competition from low-cost rivals. The airline is in heavy debt (approximately US$8 billion) but also boasts of the highest number of long haul aircraft in the country.