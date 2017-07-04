All Taiwanese singles players knocked out of first round at Wimbledon

TAIPEI (Taiwan News)--All of three singles players from Taiwan were knocked out of the first round on the Wimbledon 2017 opening day, leaving six compatriot players to fighting it out on the doubles sides.

Taiwan’s Lu Yen-hsun (盧彥勳) and Chang Kai-chen (張凱貞) played their respective first-round match at 11:30 a.m. London time on July 3. In the men’s singles, world No. 75 Lu took on 313th-ranked Simone Bolelli of Italy. Lu was defeated in four sets, a much earlier exit compared to his best Wimbledon performance of reaching quarterfinals in 2010.

In the women’s singles, Chang lost in straight sets to China’s Wang Qiang (王薔).

Later in the day, Hsieh Su-wei (謝淑薇), Taiwan’s last hope in the singles, fell in straight sets to 7th-ranked Johanna Konta, who had the home-court advantage.

Hsieh Su-wei wasn’t able to repeat the same turnaround against Konta in the first round at Roland Garros less than five weeks ago.

Doubles players from Taiwan look more promising, especially the Chan sisters. In the women’s doubles, elder sister Chan Yung-jan (詹詠然) and Martina Hingis is the third seeds. The team, which was formed in February this year, has since claimed five doubles victories on the tour. They head to Wimbledon among the favorites to land the title of the third Grand Slam of the year.

Younger sister Chan Hao-ching (詹皓晴) is partnering Monica Niculescu of Romania and is seeded ninth.

Hsieh Su-wei and Barbora Krejcikova of the Czech Republic will take on seventh seeded Julia Goerges of Germany and Barbora Strycova of the Czech Republic; Chang Kai-chen (張凱貞) and Sloane Stephens of the US will face Chinese duo Duan Yingying (段瑩瑩) and Liang Chen (梁辰); and Chuang Chia-jung (莊佳容) and Misaki Doi of Japan will play against Oksana Kalashnikova of Georgia and Francesca Schiavone of Italy.

In the men’s doubles, Hsieh Su-wei’s brother Hsieh Cheng-peng (謝政鵬) and Max Schnur of the U.S. will face Marcin Matkowski of Poland and Max Mirnyi of Belarus.