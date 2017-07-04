CDC urges caution on visits to Thailand as it confirms 11 cases of Zika infection

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) - As the summer travel season revs up, Taiwan is urging its citizens to use caution when traveling to Thailand, one of the most popular destinations among Taiwanese travelers, as the country confirmed a total of 11 Zika cases in its northern province of Phichit Tuesday.

According to Thailand’s authority on the matter, 11 cases of the Zika virus have been confirmed in Bung Na Rang district of Phichit province, while 27 others were being monitored.

Last September, Thailand reported two confirmed cases of microcephaly linked to Zika, the first time the condition had been reported in Southeast Asia.

Immediate actions against the virus have been put in place across the region to combat the mosquito-borne disease, with a special response team called to kill off mosquitoes to stop the virus from spreading further, health officials said Tuesday.

Taiwan’s Ministry of Health and Welfare is urging holiday-makers to take measures to prevent mosquito bites when visiting the Southeast Asian country.

According to the ministry, a total of 14 imported confirmed Zika cases were reported in Taiwan since 2016, four of which were from Thailand. Meanwhile, pregnant women are being urged not to travel to countries with even a few reported cases of Zika.