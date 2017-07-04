One of 'Husband and Wife Trees' collapses

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) -- The "Husband" of the famous "Husband and Wife Trees" in the Tataka Saddle area of Yushan (Jade Mountain) has collapsed after the recent heavy rains, five decades after a forest fire killed the ancient trees.

Situated at the 141,2 kilometer mark of the Tataka area on the New Central Cross-Island Highway (Provincial Highway 21), the "Husband" of the famous "Husband and Wife Trees," often refereed to as "Fuci Tree," the larger of the two massive Taiwan Cypresses, was found by park staff to have collapsed on Friday (June 30) night.

Park authorities say the tree will not affect park or road safety as it fell away from the hiking trail and nearby road, however the area around the tree has been cordoned off and tourists are advised to avoid approaching the area.

Yushan National Park Management Office Deputy Director Lin Wen (林文) told reporters that constant mountain rains recently combined with the violent afternoon thunderstorms have softened the soil under the tree and accelerated the decay of its base. Ultimately, the leading to the Husband tree to naturally tumble over and it will now begin to gradually decompose back into the environment.

Lin said that the Taiwan Experimental Forest Management Center will send staff to survey the site in three days. Lin explained to reporters that the two trees are the remnants of Taiwan cypresses which had been killed by a forest fire in 1963.

Lin advised tourists to be aware that the "Wife" tree is in a similar condition and could topple at any time, therefore, it is recommended that visitors not approach too closely to the trees or linger in their immediate vincinity.



Trees as they appeared in 2013.



Cycling race which went past the trees in 2013. (CNA photo)



Another angle of the trees when they both still stood. (CNA photo)