Indian students in US face identity crisis under Trump

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – Indian students undergoing their education in the US have much more to worry about than just their grades.

It is a confusing time for Indians studying in the States. While they have the support of their neighbors or fellow students, they often feel the pressure of standing out in the crowd.

Some have gone as far as changing their looks in an attempt to blend in or look less "different."

Sushovan Sircar, a student at Georgetown University in Washington DC used to sport a luxuriant beard that completed his hipster look. Last month he decided to shave.

"I have become acutely aware of my skin color in the last few months, after the rise of alleged hate crimes against Indians and Indians mistaken for 'Arabs'," he says. "The last two months have seen three violent attacks against people of Indian origin in Kansas city, Kent and South Carolina, which resulted in two deaths. I didn't want to stand out any more than I already do, and my family back home has been worried too. So I shaved off my beard, and the absurdity of this fear is saddening," as told to Hindustan Times.

Another Indian professional, Apala Guhathakurta, 24, thinks New York is a bubble. She moved to the United States at the age of 6 with her family.

"The most notable change for me is that, anyone new I meet or make eye contact with, at parties, in the street, on the subway, I wonder who they voted for. I wonder if they think I don't belong, that I should 'go back to where I came from'," said Guhathakurta to the Hindustan Times.

A recent survey conducted by the American Association of Collegiate Registrars and Admissions Office (AACRAO) revealed from its survey of 230 universities that colleges in the US saw a decline in applications from International students in 2016, especially from India and China. The survey suggested the decline is around 40%.

The largest drop in applications were from Middle Eastern countries following the travel ban by the new administration. Lack of new visas have played a major source for the decline.

Students that are already there feel its time to take a stand. Many find themselves protesting in marches for the first time in their lives as they feel it has become their social responsibility to do so.