Penghu installs an underwater mailbox and it works

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) -- Taiwan’s only underwater post in its outlying Penghu County is put into service on Monday. Those who are interested in visiting Penghu can now join a diving tour and marine walk/sea walker tour and send letters from the underwater mailbox!

In order to promote the underwater tour, Penghu city government on Monday inaugurated an underwater mailbox and gave away 2,000 pieces of water-resistant postcards and oil-based markers to drivers who participated in the event.

The mailbox is located six meters below the surface of the water near Port Lock off the coast of southern Penghu. It stands 1.6 meters high and weighs 800 kilograms.

A group of professional divers lined up from local dive shop will take turns collecting undersea letters and make sure they reach to the receivers.

The mailbox is not the very first installed underwater, an underwater mailbox in a popular diving area off Green Island was removed last year after it was reported to be damaging the seabed ecology in the area. This time, the materials used to build the underwater mailbox — including stainless steel — were picked to ensure it would be long-lasting and easy to clean.