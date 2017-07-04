BC-AS--Asian News Digest, AS

TOP STORIES:

KOREAS-TENSIONS — North Korea claims to have tested its first intercontinental ballistic missile, a potential game-changing development in its push to militarily challenge Washington — but a declaration that conflicts with earlier South Korean and U.S. assessments that it had an intermediate range. By Hyung-Jin Kim and Foster Klug. SENT: 870 words, photos.

CHINA-SPACE SETBACK — The failure of China's Long March 5 rocket deals a rare setback to China's highly successful space program that could delay plans to bring back moon samples and offer rival India a chance to move ahead in the space rankings. By Christopher Bodeen. SENT: 1,000 words, photos.

CHINA-GAY THERAPY — A gay man in central China has successfully sued a mental hospital over forced conversion therapy, in what activists are hailing as the first such victory in a country where the LGBT rights movement is gradually emerging from the fringes. By Gerry Shih. SENT: 400 words, photo.

CHINA-FLOODS — At least 56 people have been killed and another 22 reported missing as heavy rains continue to pummel southern China, flooding towns, cutting off power and halting traffic. SENT: 220 words, photos.

SRI LANKA-DENGUE CRISIS — Sri Lanka is suffering its worst-ever dengue outbreak, with the mosquito-borne virus killing 225 people and infecting more than 76,000 this year. By Bharatha Mallawarachi. SENT: 350 words, photos.

PHILIPPINES-MARTIAL LAW — The Philippines' top court upholds President Rodrigo Duterte's martial law declaration in the southern third of the country, dismissing petitions to nullify it. SENT: 300 words.

KASHMIR-FIGHTING — Government forces kill three rebels in a gunbattle in the Indian-controlled part of Kashmir while 35 civilians are injured in anti-India protests and clashes in solidarity with militants. SENT: 330 words.

EAST TIMOR-LGBT — Gay rights have taken a step forward in East Timor with its first LGBT pride parade and the prime minister announcing that the young nation's development depends on respecting the rights of all its citizens. SENT: 230 words.

CHINA-IVORY TOWN — An environmental watchdog group says its investigation has found that a little-known town in southern China is a major hub for ivory smuggling by organized criminal gangs. By Kelvin Chan. SENT: 450 words, photos.

BUSINESS AND FINANCE:

EUROPE-JAPAN-TRADE — The European Union and Japan will hold a summit on Thursday in hopes of clinching a far-reaching trade deal, EU President Donald Tusk says. By Raf Casert and Elaine Kurtenbach. SENT: 370 words, photos.

AUSTRALIA-PELVIC MESH LAWSUIT — More than 700 Australian women in a class-action case against pharmaceutical giant Johnson & Johnson that started Tuesday argue that the company's vaginal mesh implants caused them devastating pain, ravaged their bodies and, in some cases, ruined their lives. By Kristen Gelineau. SENT: 650 words, photo.

___

HOW TO REACH US:

The editor in charge at the AP Asia-Pacific Desk is Christie Hampton, followed by David Thurber. Questions and story requests are welcome. The news desk can be reached at (66) 2632-6911 or by email at asia@ap.org. The Asia Photo Desk can be reached at (81-3) 6215-8941. Expanded AP content can be obtained from http://www.apexchange.com. For access to AP Exchange and other technical issues, contact apcustomersupport@ap.org or call (1) 877-836-9477.