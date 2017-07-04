US carries out airstrike against al-Shabab in Somalia

MOGADISHU, Somalia (AP) — The U.S. military says it has carried out an airstrike against al-Shabab in Somalia as the Trump administration quietly steps up efforts against the deadliest Islamic extremist group in Africa.

Pentagon spokeswoman Maj. Audricia M. Harris says the strike occurred Sunday and the U.S. is assessing the results.

She did not call it a drone strike. Somali officials have said the U.S. has carried out several drone strikes in recent years against al-Shabab.

President Donald Trump has approved expanded military operations against al-Shabab, including more aggressive airstrikes and considering parts of southern Somalia areas of active hostilities.

The U.S. in April announced it was sending dozens of regular troops to Somalia in the largest such deployment there in roughly two decades, saying it was for logistics training of Somalia's army.